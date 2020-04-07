The Center for Pursuit selling world-famous Gingersnaps and other treats at Houston Ballet’s online Spring 2020 Nutcracker Market  

Houston, April 7, 2020 – The Center for Pursuit, Houston’s largest not-for-profit organization serving adults with intellectual and development disabilities, is selling its wildly popular Gingersnaps, other tasty cookies in a variety of flavors (chocolate, raspberry, lemon and cinnamon) and Cheesesnaps at the online Spring 2020 Nutcracker Marketplace from now through Apr. 30. Houston Ballet’s Nutcracker Marketplace at NRG was forced to become a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic and can now be found on Facebook.

The cookie sales are part of Gingersnaps Etc., a volunteer-powered project of The Center for Pursuit which promotes the pursuit of choice, growth, and personal independence for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) through quality programs and services. The cookies and other goodies can be purchased via the Nutcracker Marketplace Facebook page and at www.gingersnapsetc.org. More than 115 merchants with thousands of unique items are participating in the Market, including those selling gourmet food, apparel, vacation accessories, men’s items, jewelry, gifts for graduation, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day and home décor.

“We are excited to be a part of the Spring Nutcracker Marketplace by offering our world-famous Gingersnaps and other treats for purchase to support our crucial programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” says Charles C. Canton, President and CEO of The Center for Pursuit. “These cookies are an institution for our organization and since its inception, Gingersnaps Etc. has raised more than $5 million to support The Center.”

Canton noted that this was the first year for The Center for Pursuit to sell its food products at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which was canceled after a few days due to the pandemic. “Although everyone was disappointed that our Rodeo was cut short this year, we look forward to participating next year, as well as once again being part of the Houston Ballet’s huge Fall Nutcracker Market at NRG. This is always a highlight for our staff and volunteers.”

If you prefer to order cookies by phone, you can call The Center’s cookie line at 713-525-8468 to place your order. This is the perfect time to send a surprise treat to friends and loved ones as we all continue to “social distance.”

About Gingersnaps Etc.

Gingersnaps Etc. was a labor of love developed by super-volunteer and friend of The Center for Pursuit Alicia Lee, whose son, Jeffery, was a long-time resident. In the beginning, Alicia baked and sold fruitcakes to support The Center for Pursuit’s work. At the same time, she volunteered in the office of former President George H.W. Bush. It was there that former First Lady Barbara Bush took an interest in the project and inspired our now-famous gingersnaps. When asked if she would support the project, Mrs. Bush was happy to help.

Work began to develop a recipe that was crisp and spicy with lots of taste. Alicia accomplished this so successfully that volunteers were working at capacity to fill the orders that poured in. True to her word, Mrs. Bush and her family were among our first customers! That was the 1998 holiday season and the rest, as they say, is history.

Today, Gingersnaps Etc. offers our products at markets, online, and at The Center for Pursuit’s campus in central Houston. Over the years, we’ve grown to include a small office staff and the partnership of a wonderful local baker, Peter Hobi of Alphorn Bakery. The heart of Gingersnaps Etc., however, is still our volunteers, who come from all walks of life to hand-package every cookie that goes out. Proceeds from our sales go to enrich the lives of the 450+ individuals that The Center for Pursuit serves daily. Since its inception, Gingersnaps Etc. has raised over $5 million to support The Center!

About The Center for Pursuit

For more than six decades, The Center for Pursuit (The Center) has empowered individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) to live meaningful, dignified lives filled with opportunity. Through innovative programs and services in areas like employment training, community living, and day habilitation, we help our clients develop the skills and tools necessary to grow as individuals and participate fully in their community. Always growing and changing, The Center currently serves over 450 adults with I/DD in the Houston area. We tailor the support we provide to the varied needs of the people and families we serve. Each day, in each program, we witness breakthroughs, tender moments, and everyday victories that affirm our steadfast commitment to our guiding principles of choice, growth, and personal independence, and the humanity within us all.