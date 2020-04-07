New Date: The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency 5th Annual Wine Dinner

Rescheduled for Wednesday, June 3, 2020

HOUSTON (April 7, 2020) – The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency, a nonprofit providing Houston area women and girls with the tools needed to be advocates for their health, has rescheduled its 5th Annual Wine Dinner from Wednesday, April 29, 2020 to Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at Tony’s due to the health threat from COVID-19.

Proceeds from the event support The Women’s Fund programs that serve to educate girls and women in the Houston area through classes, workshops, lectures and publications focused on physical, mental, financial, emotional, health and wellness.

Event Chairs Joanna and Brad Marks will welcome guests to an evening of inspiring entertainment and famed Houston restaurateurs Donna and Tony Vallone will be on hand to guide guests through an exquisite four-course meal with wine pairings. The wine dinner will also feature a silent auction and live auction featuring an exquisite donation from IW Marks Jewelers.

The Women’s Fund invites everyone to support the mission to help more adolescent girls and women lead happier, healthier and more resilient lives by purchasing a sponsorship or tickets to the wine dinner at https://thewomensfund.org/events/wine-dinner-entertainment-2020/.

For 41 years, The Women’s Fund has been educating girls and women in the Houston area through classes, workshops, lectures and publications that teach resiliency skills and relate those skills to current health risks. Dedicated to ensuring positive health outcomes for individuals and communities, The Women’s Fund serves close to 12,000 women and adolescent girls and distributes 9,913 publications each year.

For information on The Women’s Fund including details about the wine dinner sponsorship and individual tickets, please contact Linda Rhodes at 713-623-6543 or linda@thewomensfund.org.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 3, 2020 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Tony’s

3755 Richmond Avenue

Houston, TX 77046

COST: Presenting Sponsor – Full Bodied: $15,000

Vintner’s Reserve: $10,000

Rich, Round and Harmonious: $5,000

Subtle and Velvety: $2,000 couple/$1,000 individual

Floral Aroma: $1,000 couple/$500 individual

About The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency

The Women’s Fund is a nonprofit dedicated to providing Houston area women and girls with the tools they need to be advocates for their health. For 41 years, The Women’s Fund has been educating girls and women through classes, workshops, lectures and publications focused on physical, mental, financial, emotional, health and wellness.

The Women’s Fund collaborates with community partners to provide its programs and resources free of charge to the communities with limited access to health information. Houston area women and girls learn resiliency skills to increase self-efficiency, decision-making, goal setting, communication and resourcefulness to be their own health advocates and ensure positive health outcomes for individuals and communities.

For more information, visit www.womensfund.org, call 713-623-6543, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.