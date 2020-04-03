Severe Weather Expected Afternoon, Evening

What is the danger?

According to the National Weather Service , severe weather is expected across southeast Texas Friday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area. Thunderstorms are possible with this system, with the strongest storms occurring between 2:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Hail, strong winds and isolated areas of heavy rain are possible. Minor street flooding will occur.

What you should do:

STAY HOME Stay Home, Work Safe order is in effect: do your part by staying home!

If you must drive, stay safe: NEVER drive into flooded roadways. Have lights and wipers on. Allow extra braking distance and more time for your commute.

GET PREPARED Bring pets inside.

Move your vehicle under cover, if possible.

Secure loose objects in your yard.

Have a flashlight, NOAA Weather Radio and extra batteries in case you lose power. BE INFORMED Monitor the weather throughout the afternoon and evening.

Get updates from trusted sources such as: National Weather Service Houston-Galveston, Harris County Flood Control District, and ReadyHarris.

Power outages are possible anytime high winds occur. Track outages using the CenterPoint Energy Outage Tracker at ReadyHarris.

Have a way to get emergency alerts throughout the evening by enabling your cell phone’s emergency alerts feature. Text CV19 to 888777 to receive COVID-19 updates.

Where you can learn more: