Severe Weather Expected Afternoon, Evening

What is the danger?
According to the National Weather Service, severe weather is expected across southeast Texas Friday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area. Thunderstorms are possible with this system, with the strongest storms occurring between 2:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Hail, strong winds and isolated areas of heavy rain are possible. Minor street flooding will occur.
What you should do:
STAY HOME

  • Stay Home, Work Safe order is in effect: do your part by staying home!
  • If you must drive, stay safe:
    • NEVER drive into flooded roadways.
    • Have lights and wipers on.
    • Allow extra braking distance and more time for your commute.

GET PREPARED

  • Bring pets inside.
  • Move your vehicle under cover, if possible.
  • Secure loose objects in your yard.
  • Have a flashlight, NOAA Weather Radio and extra batteries in case you lose power.

BE INFORMED

Text CV19 to 888777 to receive COVID-19 updates.
Where you can learn more: