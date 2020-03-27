2 Ways to Improve Your Golf Game

Golf can be such an enjoyable sport. It can be an equally frustrating sport. You can be golfing, hitting bad shot after bad shot, and swear to yourself that you will never step foot on a golf course again. Then you’ll hit a shot so well, where the distance and accuracy were spot on, and the sound of your club hitting the golf ball was music to the ears. After that one shot, all of the previous frustration is completely wiped away, and you’re committed to becoming a golfer again.

The good news is, you can make it so instead of those great shots being a rarity and the frustration being the norm, you can hit great shots most of the time and be done with the frustration (for the most part anyway). Below you will find 2 things (according to Golf Treasury) you can do to improve your golf game and experience the thrill of cleanly hit, accurate shots more often.

Hit Golf Balls at the Driving Range

Getting a bucket of balls to hit at the driving range is inexpensive and doesn’t have to take too much time. But if you commit to getting out on the range once a week, and each time you go practice hitting balls with just one or two (preferably similar) golf clubs, you will get much more consistent at striking the ball.

Record Your Golf Swing

It is so easy now to record anything you want with your cell phone. Take advantage of this and record every swing you take. If you’re at the driving range, record your swings. When you play a round of golf, record your swings. You can get instant feedback, and you can very quickly spot bad habits and tendencies that you just wouldn’t catch any other way. Then you can make the necessary adjustments to improve.

Conclusion

If you will make it a habit to take a weekly trip to the golf driving range and record your swing as often as possible, you will be amazed at how quickly you will improve. You will strike the ball better, gain improved accuracy, and experience far less frustration on the golf course.