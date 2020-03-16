Houston Parks Board Postpones Sights & Sounds Festival

HOUSTON, TX – March 13, 2020 – In response to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, Houston Parks Board has chosen to postpone the inaugural Sights & Sounds Festival scheduled for April 4. The free, family-friendly festival will be rescheduled for a later date.

“A celebration should be a day without concern, so we have chosen to postpone the Sights & Sounds Festival. At this time, we would like to extend well wishes to all our friends and neighbors as we navigate these uncertain times together,” said Beth White, President and CEO of Houston Parks Board.

Houston Parks Board looks forward to celebrating the Sights & Sounds Festival in the future and will utilize the spring and summer months to plan an even more wonderful and exciting event.

As further developments occur, Houston Parks Board will notify the public via social media channels and the Houston Parks Board website.

