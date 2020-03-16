Houston Grand Opera Announces Cancellation of Upcoming Performances

Houston – March 13, 2020— Houston Grand Opera (HGO) regrets to announce that all performances of Salome and The Magic Flute, as well as all events associated, have been cancelled. Working in compliance with the recommendations of the City of Houston and local health authorities, HGO has made this decision to cancel all events to protect the health of its artists, staff, creative team, and audiences.

HGO is taking the lead in helping defray the impact that this cancellation has on the community of artists, musicians, stagehands, and staff. From ushers to the star sopranos, HGO is committed to the livelihood of all those involved in producing great opera in Houston.

“Opera companies exist to produce opera. It is an incredibly sad and uncertain time for so many artists and supporting staff members as organizations across the world temporarily close their doors. At HGO, we have been here before and will show our resilience once again with the support of our incredible community. The wellbeing of our audience and staff remains our top priority and we certainly look forward to producing world class opera again when the current crisis is over,” states HGO Managing Director Perryn Leech.

Artistic and Music Director Patrick Summers adds, “In this tragic and uncertain time, we are heartbroken not to perform the two operas of our Spring Repertoire, Salome and The Magic Flute. All our thoughts are on the health of our patrons and the entire company of superb artisans who would have brought these works to life in Houston.”

Leech continues, “Most people who work on a production only get paid when there is a performance, no matter how much rehearsal or preparation goes into it. These people don’t have the luxury of other means of income or the stability of a regular monthly wage. Many of the artists and staff that help us bring outstanding productions to Houston, live on a very delicate financial ledge and HGO is committed to ensuring that they are compensated for the time they had given to us before the events of the world made it impossible to produce these operas.”

In support of the organization and artists, ticketholders can elect to donate the value of their ticket back to HGO as a tax-deductible contribution. All ticketholders will be contacted in the coming days.

For more information or to support the organization, visit HGO.org.

About Houston Grand Opera

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is one of the largest, most innovative, and most highly acclaimed opera companies in the United States. HGO is the only American finalist for Opera Company of the Year for the 2019 International Opera Awards. In fulfilling its mission to advance the operatic art to serve an ever-evolving audience, HGO has led the field in commissioning new works (65 world premieres to date) and in training and nurturing promising young artists and administrators. The company contributes to the cultural enrichment of Houston and the nation through a diverse and innovative program of performances, community events, and education projects that reaches the widest possible public. HGO’s pioneering community engagement initiative, HGOco, has served as a model for other arts organizations.

The NEXUS Initiative is HGO’s multiyear ticket underwriting program that allows Houstonians of all ages and backgrounds to enjoy opera without the barrier of price. Since 2007, NEXUS has enabled more than 250,000 Houstonians to experience superlative opera through discounted single tickets and subscriptions, subsidized student performances, and free productions.

HGO has toured extensively and has won a Tony, two Grammy awards, and three Emmy awards. It is the only opera company to win all three honors.