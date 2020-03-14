Harris County Precinct 2 Facilities & Event Cancellations/Closures due to COVID-19

**Updated as of 3/13/2020**

Harris County, TX — Following guidance issued by Harris County Public Health (HCPH) to take necessary steps to prevent further spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia announces the following closures of Precinct 2 facilities and cancellation of community events:

EVENT (Date if relevant) FACILITY NAME & LOCATION STATUS ALL Precinct 2 Community Centers Multiple sites, please visit https://www.hcp2.com/facilities/empowerment-centers for full list of locations CLOSED, BEGINNING MONDAY, MARCH 16th V.V. Ramsey Veterans Center 16003 Lorenzo Street, Channelview, TX 77530 Call Veterans Office Main Number – 713.274.9570 CLOSED, BEGINNING MONDAY, MARCH 16th ALL Youth Sports Organized Activities (Games and Tournaments) Multiple sites, please contact individual league associations for more information. SUSPENDED UNTIL MARCH 31st Senior Olympics (3/17/2020 – 3/20/2020) East Harris County Activity Center 7340 Spencer Hwy., Pasadena, TX 77505 CANCELED EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY Movies in the Park (Multiple Dates) Multiple sites, please visit: https://www.hcp2.com/facilities/list-parks for a full list of locations CANCELED EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY Hometown Opry (3/27/2020) East Harris County Activity Center 7340 Spencer Hwy., Pasadena, TX 77505 CANCELED EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY Senior Bingo Multiple sites, please visit https://www.hcp2.com/facilities/empowerment-centers for full list of locations CANCELED EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

ALL Precinct 2 Parks Multiple sites, please visit: https://www.hcp2.com/facilities/list-parks for a full list of locations OPEN ALL Precinct 2 Courthouse Annexes Multiple sites, please visit https://www.hcp2.com/facilities/annexes for a full list of locations OPEN

In addition, all Senior bus trips originating from Precinct 2 Community Centers will be canceled until further notice. The Meals Program from Precinct 2 Community Centers will be redirected to a delivery or pickup program to get meals to individuals that usually receive them at Community Centers. The Meals on Wheels Program will continue operate on a normal schedule. For additional information on potential event cancellations or facility closures, please check Harris County Precinct 2 Social Media accounts or visit https://www.hcp2.com/facilities/empowerment-centers.