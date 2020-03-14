Harris County Precinct 2 Facilities & Event Cancellations/Closures due to COVID-19

Harris County, TX — Following guidance issued by Harris County Public Health (HCPH) to take necessary steps to prevent further spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia announces the following closures of Precinct 2 facilities and cancellation of community events:
|EVENT
(Date if relevant)
|FACILITY NAME & LOCATION
|STATUS
|ALL Precinct 2 Community Centers
|Multiple sites, please visit https://www.hcp2.com/facilities/empowerment-centers for full list of locations
|CLOSED, BEGINNING MONDAY, MARCH 16th
|V.V. Ramsey Veterans Center
|16003 Lorenzo Street, Channelview, TX 77530
Call Veterans Office Main Number – 713.274.9570
|CLOSED, BEGINNING MONDAY, MARCH 16th
|ALL Youth Sports Organized Activities (Games and Tournaments)
|Multiple sites, please contact individual league associations for more information.
|SUSPENDED UNTIL MARCH 31st
|Senior Olympics
(3/17/2020 – 3/20/2020)
|East Harris County Activity Center
7340 Spencer Hwy., Pasadena, TX 77505
|CANCELED EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY
|Movies in the Park
(Multiple Dates)
|Multiple sites, please visit: https://www.hcp2.com/facilities/list-parks for a full list of locations
|CANCELED EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY
|Hometown Opry
(3/27/2020)
|East Harris County Activity Center
7340 Spencer Hwy., Pasadena, TX 77505
|CANCELED EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY
|Senior Bingo
|Multiple sites, please visit https://www.hcp2.com/facilities/empowerment-centers for full list of locations
|CANCELED EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY
|ALL Precinct 2 Parks
|Multiple sites, please visit: https://www.hcp2.com/facilities/list-parks for a full list of locations
|OPEN
|ALL Precinct 2 Courthouse Annexes
|Multiple sites, please visit https://www.hcp2.com/facilities/annexes for a full list of locations
|OPEN
In addition, all Senior bus trips originating from Precinct 2 Community Centers will be canceled until further notice. The Meals Program from Precinct 2 Community Centers will be redirected to a delivery or pickup program to get meals to individuals that usually receive them at Community Centers. The Meals on Wheels Program will continue operate on a normal schedule. For additional information on potential event cancellations or facility closures, please check Harris County Precinct 2 Social Media accounts or visit https://www.hcp2.com/facilities/empowerment-centers.