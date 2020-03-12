Katy ISD Opens Agricultural Facility to Help House Animals after HLSR is Cancelled

KATY [March 11, 2020] – After the City of Houston, Harris County and its health department leaders directed the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HLSR) to cancel this annual event in the interest of public health, competition animals from across the country, scheduled to be housed at Reliant Park will need to be removed from the site as well. The HLSR has reached out to local partners, including Katy Independent School District, to assist with accommodating participants’ animals by providing barn shelter overnight.

Katy ISD is fortunate to own and operate one of the state’s most comprehensive agricultural and sciences centers, which provides instruction to the District’s thousands of career and technical, and FFA students who comprise one of the largest chapters in Texas. This evening Katy ISD will be opening our Center’s doors (Gerald D. Young Agricultural Scienes Center, 5825 Katy Hockley Cut Off Road, Katy, TX 77493) at 7 p.m. to all Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo participants who are in need of housing for their competition animals. Currently, barn numbers 1 through 7 are available for use. The District will be providing updated information to Rodeo participants regarding barn availability throughout the evening. Katy ISD personnel, including teachers, grounds staff and law enforcement, will be on site tonight to greet and assist our animal guests.

The safety and well-being of our community and guests will be the District’s top priority as we manage the influx of foot and vehicle traffic in the area.

