Cirque du Soleil Commissions Colorful Alegría-inspired Mural in Midtown                                                                                         

Photo Credit: Ama by Aisha

Houston, TX (March 6, 2020) – Cirque du Soleil has partnered with Mr. D 1987 and Midtown to add a new public mural on the wall next to the Little Woodrow’s off Brazos Street in Midtown. Local artist Mr. D 1987 has created the colorful mural which was funded in part by the City Initiative Grant through the Houston Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs and Houston Arts Alliance and was commissioned by Cirque du Soleil. Inspired by its highly acclaimed production Alegría, currently playing a limited engagement under the Big Top next to Sam Houston Race Park through April 12th, Mr. D 1987 took elements from the show and infused into this beautiful piece of artwork.

The Cirque du Soleil-commissioned mural is a welcome addition to the city’s Midtown area. In a free exclusive event held on Thursday, March 5 at 11:00 AM at the intersection of Brazos Street and McIlhenny Street, the final mural was unveiled. The event included Alegría artists and remarks from the Assistant Artistic Director of Alegría, Crista Marie Westley, Operations Manager of the Midtown Management District, Cynthia Alvarado, President of Endicott PR, Lisa Endicott, and Famous Artist, Sébastien Boileau (A.K.A “Mr. D 1987”).

Photo Credit: Matthew Rood

Shown left to right- Sébastien Boileau (A.K.A “Mr. D 1987”), Lisa Endicott, Crista Marie Westley, Alegría Artists

“The message in Alegría is about a journey from darkness into light which reflects in this piece. We all go through struggles and challenges in life, which is what the feather represents, the journey of life, and the light at the end of the tunnel. The more basic inspiration comes directly from the color palette of the show. It’s creativity, and how layered the elements are, there is always more than what you see. Also, there is a hidden element in the mural as well,” explained Boileau.

Having started as a group of street performers 36 years ago, Cirque du Soleil is always looking for ways to give back to the local communities it visits, either through its social action programs or through art. The Alegría-inspired Mural project in partnership with Midtown and Mr. D 1987 will permanently add the signature joy and color of Cirque du Soleil to Midtown in Houston.

Partners on this project include Eyeful Art, Mr. D 1987, Midtown Management District, Houston Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, Houston Arts Alliance.

More about Alegría :

Undeniably Cirque du Soleil’s most iconic production; Alegría is an all-time classic reimagined for a new generation to fall in love with. A rallying scream for hope, Alegría immerses audiences at the heart of a once-glorious kingdom now shaken by a wind of change that leads an energetic movement to defy its dusty aristocracy.

With its unforgettable soundtrack, exciting acrobatics, surreal costume designs, vibrant sets, playful humour, and visual poetry, Alegría joyfully touches the soul and lives up to its global reputation of quintessential Cirque du Soleil spectacular.

To watch a preview video of Alegría, visit cirk.me/alegriatrailer .

Ticket Information :

Tickets for Alegría in Houston are available online now at cirquedusoleil.com/alegria . Tickets start at $44. Cirque Club membership is free, and benefits include access to advance tickets, special offers, and exclusive behind-the-scenes information. To join, visit cirqueclub.com .

About Cirque du Soleil

From a group of 20 street performers at its beginnings in 1984, Cirque du Soleil is a major Québec-based organization providing high-quality artistic entertainment. The company has close to 4,500 employees, including 1,400 artists from 70 different countries.