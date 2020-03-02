Local Katy Girls Continue their winning streak on the Volleyball circuit

These girls have worked very hard moving their ranking from #34 to #2 in four short months. We only trail a team out of San Antonio now. 😊

The girls 11U team at Katy United Volleyball Club claimed their 3rd first place finish this past weekend, defeating teams from Pearland and the Woodlands. These talented girls have climbed their way to a second place ranking in the Lone Star Region, which consist of over 160 teams across Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Corpus Christi. Pictured: Front Row (L-R): Kolby Cooley, Morgan Ribakovs, Brooke Hereford, Backrow (L-R): Baylee Brandes, Chloe Cummings, Eylee Pennings, Cooper Rolens, Reagan Petty, Eva Kate Simoncic, Faith Clare Standfield and Sydney Hereford