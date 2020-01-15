Top Reasons to Visit Los Angeles

Many people dream about visiting California with its luxury lifestyle, endless sunshine, and an abundance of things to keep you occupied – it has so much to offer its visitors. One of the most popular cities in California is Los Angeles, thanks to its array of attractions and stunning beaches, and as such it is definitely not to be missed. If you’re traveling down the West Coast and are wanting to explore somewhere different, then it has to be LA. Here are some of the reasons why this is one of our favorite destinations:

The Beaches

Los Angeles has some of the USA’s most stunning beaches, with each one having its own characteristics. Muscle Beach is very popular with bodybuilders, and it’s the perfect place for people who enjoy watching the world go by. Venice Beach has got to be one of the most popular beaches in the USA with its quirky shops, numerous galleries and street performers. LA is perfect for sun lovers who like spending time relaxing under the sun’s rays, but it is also perfect for people who enjoy being active or like doing a bit of shopping. Aside from these two beaches, there is a whole host of others for you to explore including Malibu and Manhattan Beach.

Harry Potter’s Wizarding World

Who doesn’t love Harry Potter? Universal Hollywood has always been a favorite when visiting LA, but since Universal Hollywood extended to include the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, it’s even more of a must! This amazing attraction not only has its own rides, but it is also complete with a Hogwarts Castle; it is an incredible experience for the whole family. You could test your limits on the Dragon Challenge, or grab a butter-beer in the pub.

Beverly Hills

Not only is Beverly Hills home to the famous zip code 90210, but it is also one of the most famous districts in the USA. Taking a walking tour is a great way to see everything it has to offer. You could do some celeb spotting, learn about the prices of homes in the area, or look at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel made famous by the classic film Pretty Woman.

Rodeo Drive is another definite must see. If you enjoy shopping, then this might be the perfect place for you. Some of the shops include Gucci and Chanel, and you might even spot a famous celebrity shopping there too!

Hiking and Biking

Being active is extremely important to most residents of LA. There are lots of trails in LA that you can explore, so why not have a look? Biking is another popular sport, and the coastal route along Santa Monica is extremely popular. If you’re not into walking or biking, then why not consider joining in with one of the other sporting activities on offer? Yoga on the beach has become more popular over the past few years. Why not give it a try?

Santa Monica Pier

Not only is Santa Monica home to Southern California beaches, it’s also home to the amazing Pier, which is perfect for a day trip. You could sit on the pier with a bite to eat and admire the stunning views, stroll around the local shops, watch the sunset, or even test your fears on the Pier’s rollercoaster. Santa Monica Pier is full of fun for everyone and it is one of the biggest piers in the USA.

Food

One of the highlights of your trip to LA will definitely be the amazing cuisine that is available to you. There are options available for everyone, no matter what your taste or budget. From sushi restaurants to American diners that serve burgers and ribs, you certainly won’t be disappointed. Sprinkles Cupcakes in Beverly Hills is a must visit for anyone who has a sweet tooth. Don’t worry if you turn up and it’s closed, as they have a cupcake ATM where you can get your sweet treat at any time of the day or night!

Shopping

If you are a fashion lover, then LA is the perfect place for you to visit. There are a huge variety of shops that will suit any style or budget. There are also a number of eclectic shops in LA including shopping outlets and vintage shops where you can find the best bargains.

Staying in LA

There are so many different options available to travelers wanting to visit the LA, from top of the range hotels to stylish apartments. For people who plan on an extended stay in LA, we recommend you rent a furnished apartment in Los Angeles through a local specialist like Blueground. These stunning rental apartments are perfect for anyone looking for somewhere to stay for a minimum of a month, and you can enjoy other benefits such as pet-friendly properties so you can bring the whole family.

LA has something to offer everyone. From the amazing beaches to the range of shops available to explore. You certainly won’t be disappointed. Why not start planning your dream trip to LA today?