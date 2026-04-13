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  • Apr 13, 2026

Estate Sale! April 18th at 23215 Diamond Knoll Ct, Katy

Estate sale April 18 from 9am to 5pm at 23215 Diamond Knoll Ct, Katy, TX.

Furniture, knick-knacks, small appliances, glassware, clothing, and other miscellaneous.

The sale is inside; so come rain or shine.

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Estate Sale

Friday July 10th and Saturday July 11th 7am-6pm both days Heritage Grand – Gated Community.  Please come in thru front…

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