Estate Sale! April 18th at 23215 Diamond Knoll Ct, Katy

Estate sale April 18 from 9am to 5pm at 23215 Diamond Knoll Ct, Katy, TX.
Furniture, knick-knacks, small appliances, glassware, clothing, and other miscellaneous.
The sale is inside; so come rain or shine.
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