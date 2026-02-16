KATY SIP N STROLL 2026 RETURNS APRIL 25 – A Premier Evening of Wine, Food & Music Benefitting Christ Clinic

Katy, Texas – February 16, 2025 – Katy’s most beloved wine and culinary event returns this spring as Katy Sip N Stroll 2026 takes place Friday, April 25, from 6–9 p.m. at The ARK by Norris Event Center. The all-inclusive evening invites guests to sip, savor, and stroll while supporting Christ Clinic, a vital nonprofit providing top-quality medical care and counsel to uninsured and underserved neighbors in the Katy area.

Produced by Food & Vine Time Productions and presented by Kroger, Katy Sip N Stroll is celebrating its 31st edition as the original community wine event in Katy—bringing together exceptional wines, inventive cuisine, live music, and local flair in one festive setting.

Guests will enjoy tastings from more than 300 beverages, including over 200 wines, along with craft beer, spirits, and emerging beverage categories. The culinary experience features 35+ local restaurants and food vendors, each competing for the coveted Premier Culinary Awards, judged by a panel of chefs, food influencers, and media. A standout highlight returns with the Kroger Experience Alley—a 60-foot display of gourmet food offerings.

Event Highlights Include:

Wine & Beverage Tastings: A diverse selection of over 300 wine, craft beer, and spirit offerings. Say cheers to All Things Bubbly —a selection of sparkling wines plus don’t miss a crowd favorite…the Spirits Patio highlighting tequila, whiskey, bourbon and more.

Premier Culinary Award: More than 35 chefs will present signature bites and compete for the prestigious Culinary Award as judged by a team of chefs and well-known food influencers. Past winners will be back to defend their titles.

Sweets District: Did someone say dessert? Get ready to cap off the evening with the sweetest surprises.

Kroger Experience Alley— Kroger brings its a-game featuring a broad selection of gourmet cheeses, meats, and other delicious products.

Live Music & Entertainment: Performances throughout the evening by the fabulous Shang and Byron's 2 Man Band on the Aruba Tourism Stage.

Local Shopping & Art: Artisan vendors—perfect for Mother's Day gifting.

VIP Experience: Early entry, premium wine selections, exclusive food selections, the BIG glass, VIP swag bag, and exclusive perks.

“We’re excited to welcome the community back for another Katy Sip N Stroll and continue our tradition of pouring for a purpose,” said Constance McDerby, event co-founder. “This is a fun, relaxed evening that brings people together while supporting Christ Clinic and the essential medical services they provide right here in our community.”

All-inclusive general admission tickets are $65. VIP Admission is $110 which includes early access and premium perks. Buy tickets at https://sipandstroll.com/events/spring/ .

Katy Sip N Stroll is presented by Kroger with support from Aruba Tourism and media partners including Community Impact, Covering Katy, Houston Latino Family Magazine, Katy Christian Magazine, The Katy News, PetTalk Magazine, Spring Branch Magazine, and SWOON Magazine.

About Katy Sip N Stroll

Katy Sip N Stroll is a bi-annual fundraising event produced by Food & Vine Time Productions benefiting Christ Clinic, which provides free and low-cost medical services to those in need throughout Katy and surrounding communities. Since its founding, the event has become a signature social and philanthropic tradition, drawing guests from across the region.

About Food & Vine Time Productions:

Food & Vine Time Productions, founded by Constance McDerby with life and business partner Clifton McDerby, produces large-scale consumer and lifestyle events focused on making wines approachable for the novice to the aficionado. FVTP is proud to have raised over $2 million dollars through various channels since its inception in 2002 for local charities and deserving non-profits.

Wine & Food Week was the first multi-day, multi-faceted, comprehensive destination culinary and wine event in the Metro area and the first event nationally to promote locally sourced and sustainable products launched by the company. Food & Vine Time Productions created another first when it launched the state’s first multi-day craft beer destination and educational event featuring over 300 craft beer selections. Brewmasters Craft Beer Festival was named #3 beer event in America by USA Today and #1 in Houston by Houstonia Magazine running for over a decade. Food & Vine Time Productions’ events include Houston Chronicle Culinary Stars, Katy Sip N Stroll, Nach-Yo Ordinary Tequila Tasting, and a myriad of private events for various clients. It also created Wine Fair Cy-Fair, Zest in the West, and Haute Wheels Food Truck Fest—the first ever food truck festival in Houston.