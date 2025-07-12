Harris County Sheriff’s Office: Missing Person: Debbie Pratt

Missing Person — Debbie Pratt—Harris County Sheriff’s Office 2507-03788

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 68-year-old missing female, Debbie Pratt.

Please share her information through your social media and help bring Ms. Pratt home. The missing person’s flyer for Ms. Pratt is attached.

Anyone with information regarding Ms. Pratt’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Missing Person’s Unit, at 713-274-9270, Crime Stoppers at 713-222 8477, or via email at HCSOMissingTipLine@sheriff.hctx.net<mailto:HCSOMissingTipLine@sheriff.hctx.net>.