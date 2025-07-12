Harris County Constable Precinct One Alan Rosen warns of Hill County flood scams; criminal investigation underway of schemers

HOUSTON – Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen warned donors who step up for good causes to be wary of scams in the wake of tragedy like the recent flooding in the Texas Hill Country.

A Houston family has yet to have a service for their loved one, and many other flood victims have not been recovered, but scammers are at work, Rosen said.

“We have launched an investigation into a case in which an online scammer pretended to be the father of Houston’s Chloe Childress and set up a bogus Go Fund Me page,” Rosen said.

Within minutes of Precinct One detectives contacting GoFundMe, the page was shut down and the scam was stopped.

“Doing this to a family when they are already down is clearly unconscionable,” Rosen said.

“These families are all enduring the saddest tragedies of their lives, and to do this is just soulless. We are not going to tolerate these imposters harming families and exploiting the goodwill of our community.”

Constable Precinct One detectives are investigating the possibility of forgery, online impersonation and other charges. In this case, the site had received two donations for a total of approximately $1,500 before it was shut down.

“We are investigating whether one of the donors may have even been part of the scam as part of a tactic to let other donors feel it would be safe to contribute, sort of like bait,” Rosen said.

At this time, Precinct One is investigating any instances in which scammers have set up GoFundMe pages in connection with the flood, Rosen said.

The constable said he would like to remind the public to be careful to avoid being scammed, and encouraged them to follow the tips shared by GoFundMe on its website. https://www.gofundme.com/c/safety/fraudulent-campaigns

“One of our community’s greatest hallmarks, is our ability to come together to help in time of need,” Rosen said. “We want folks to be careful and avoid being scammed.”