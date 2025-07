The Houston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 78-year-old missing male, Donald Snider.

Please share his information through your social media and help bring Mr. Snider home. The missing person’s flyer for Mr. Snider is attached.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Snider’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 and refer to incident number 904864-25.