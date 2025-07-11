TRA Launches Restaurants Respond to Help Flood Victims, Federal Advocacy Wins, and More

Hello, friends.

It’s hard to imagine it’s been less than a week since devastating floods hit communities from Kerrville to San Angelo, with many in between. Our hearts are broken for every family who has been impacted. There are simply no words to heal the hurt that’s hit so many of our fellow Texans.

I want to assure you that the Texas Restaurant Association and the Texas Restaurant Foundation are going to do all we can to help the victims of this terrible tragedy. You may remember that we have an initiative called Restaurants Respond. This project was launched after Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and it has evolved over time. The underlying theme is that restaurants are the lifeblood of every community, and as such they are often one of the first to respond when disaster strikes, and at the same time, they are often directly impacted as well. Today, when disaster strikes, Restaurants Respond taps into our large and diverse network of hospitality groups, businesses, and individuals to provide trusted, vetted mechanisms for people in our community to find the help they need or help others. This work is organically happening every time a disaster occurs because restaurants are so generous, but now we have an organized way to quickly mobilize and share resources with others.

In response to the weekend’s floods, we launched Restaurants Respond around four initiatives that range from immediate relief to long-term recovery. For example, we are partnering with some great organizations including Mercy Chefs, Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE), and Southern Smoke Foundation to ensure foodservice employees in impacted communities receive the support they need.

I’m also excited to announce that on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, a group of TRA volunteers is partnering with Denny’s and one of our local members who is a Denny’s franchisee to provide free meals to impacted community members and first responders from Kerrville thanks to the Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner. Special thank you to Kelli Valade, Dawn LaFreeda, and Lupita Corbeil for their leadership with this project.

And finally, I’m also proud to say that we are fundraising for the TX Restaurant Relief Fund so that we can help impacted communities with long-term rebuilding efforts. Donations to the TX Restaurant Relief Fund are tax-deductible, and funds can be dedicated to Central Texas. We know that restaurants are the cornerstone of so many communities, so by helping local, independent restaurants rebuild, we help whole communities rebuild.

You can learn more about our efforts and donate if you are able to at www.restaurantsrespond.com. And I will absolutely keep you updated as our relief efforts continue. Thank you to our team members who are leaning in to help with these efforts in addition to their normal job duties. This tragedy has reaffirmed for me once again that we have an incredible team of leaders, members, and staff who care deeply about the people we serve.

The only other items that I want to flag for you this week include our federal advocacy work around taxes, tariffs, and immigration—each covered below. And also, please make sure you’re ready to join us in Houston for the Texas Restaurant Show, the Texas Restaurant Awards & Lone Star Bash, and related events in just a couple of weeks. I know it can feel strange to celebrate anything right now, but I think more than ever, now is the time to come together to support each other and this industry that we love. Plus, we’re going to incorporate opportunities for our community to further support the flood victims at the Texas Restaurant Awards because we know so many are looking for ways to help our fellow Texans.

Until next week, let me close by saying once again what an honor it is to represent this industry and to work with each of you. Thank you for your heart and the way you serve your community.

Best,

Emily & The TRA Team