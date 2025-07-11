BBMA Cinco Ranch Students Selling Lemonade to Support Childhood Cancer Research

Big Blue Marble Academy Cinco Ranch’s students will be hosting a fundraiser for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation on Friday, July 11 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. The community is invited to enjoy refreshing lemonade, purchase handmade bracelets and other fun goodies – all while helping young learners make a difference in the fight against childhood cancer. The event is entirely student led — with young learners making the promotional posters and bracelets to sell. At the event, they’ll be measuring ingredients, pouring lemonade, scooping ice and counting out customer change.

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation is just one of the school’s service learning initiatives, called Heart Projects, teaching important social-emotional skills and helping the school’s students understand the impact they can have in their community. The Katy school’s 2024 efforts raised $744, and this year’s efforts will continue until the end of the month. Photos of the students’ recent Lemonade Stands can be found here.

WHEN: Friday, July 11, 2025

TIME: 3:00-5:00 p.m.

WHERE: Big Blue Marble Academy Cinco Ranch

25950 Cinco Ranch Boulevard Katy, TX 77494