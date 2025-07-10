Statement from Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on Texas Legislature’s Upcoming Redistricting Efforts

Harris County, TX, July 10, 2025 — Today Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo released the following statement on redistricting efforts in the Texas legislature’s upcoming special session:

“The Texas legislature will hold a special session in the name of ‘disaster prevention and recovery’ after the deadly Central Texas floods. In the same breath, they plan to redraw our congressional districts and disenfranchise people historically hardest hit by disasters. We know that poor communities are more likely to live in flood-prone areas, less likely to have resilient infrastructure, and more likely to bear the brunt of disasters. These are the same communities that previous Texas redistricting efforts have targeted. Especially as we grapple with reduced federal funding for emergencies and more frequent disasters, I call for legislators to drop these redistricting efforts, which are clearly an attempted power grab during off-cycle redistricting,” said Judge Lina Hidalgo.