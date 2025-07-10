Secretary Rollins Terminates Biden’s Racial and Gender Discrimination in USDA Programs

Washington, D.C., July 10, 2025 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today published a final rule removing requirements for the use of discriminatory racial and gender preferences in USDA programs when these requirements are not required by an act of Congress. The Biden Administration weaponized USDA programs to willfully discriminate on the basis of race and gender. This was found to be unconstitutional by a Federal District Court and no appeal was filed, clearly an uncontroverted admission that it had acted illegally.

“We are taking this aggressive, unprecedented action to eliminate discrimination in any form at USDA. It is simply wrong and contrary to the fundamental principle that all persons should be treated equally. President Trump has directed the cabinet to scrutinize all programs for illegal and unfair discrimination, and as long as I am Secretary of Agriculture, when we find leftover Biden discrimination in our programs, we will hold those persons who have committed these insidious acts accountable and take swift action to correct these illegal actions,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins.

This action is one part of USDA’s efforts to return the Department to an agency based on merit and fairness. President Biden and Secretary Vilsack blatantly looked for any way possible to give taxpayer dollars to anyone they could based on the color of their skin, not based on merit or need. Secretary Rollins, at the direction of President Trump, directed USDA to review Inflation Reduction Act funding to ensure that it honors the sacred obligation to American taxpayers to efficiently use their resources in supporting the Department’s agricultural mission. On day one, Secretary Rollins issued a memorandum to rescind all DEI programs. USDA continues to weed out DEI from our programs as we continue our review of the entire Department.