Secretary Rollins Continues to Expedite Federal Disaster Assistance for Central Texas Flood Victims

(Washington, D.C., July 10, 2025) – In response to the catastrophic flooding across Central Texas, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins continues to direct the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) activation of comprehensive disaster response and recovery resources. USDA personnel across regional, state, and county offices are working to support impacted residents, agricultural producers, and communities with emergency response efforts, recovery resources and guidance, and long-term recovery assistance.

“As a native Texan, this disaster is deeply personal—and I want the people of Central Texas to know the USDA will be by their side through the totality of this response and long-term recovery. Seeing the damage and heartbreak caused by these floods is deeply painful. My heart goes out to every family who has lost a home, a livelihood, or a loved one—my family and I continue to hold each of you in our prayers,” said Secretary Rollins. “To ensure a comprehensive response and recovery, President Trump expedited Federal support to this devastating disaster. At USDA we swiftly deployed a variety of food, nutrition, and agricultural support personnel, U.S. Forest Service law enforcement teams, chainsaw crews, and incident management teams to assist with debris clearance, provide emergency meals and nutrition support, and assist farmers and ranchers who have suffered losses with access to USDA’s wide range of disaster relief programs.”

USDA remains committed to a unified and timely response as Texas transitions from emergency response operations into long-term recovery including:

U.S. Forest Service (USFS) Response

The USFS is actively coordinating with state and local partners across central Texas—including the Texas A&M Forest Service and the Texas Division of Emergency Management—alongside the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to support ongoing response and recovery efforts. Trained saw crews and incident management team personnel from Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi have been deployed and are prepared to assist with debris removal, hazard reduction, and road clearance. Additionally, USFS Law Enforcement officers have also been deployed to assist with ongoing search and rescue efforts.

Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Response

NRCS is actively monitoring watershed structures and dams in the area while engaging with partners on the ground to ensure assistance is provided. NRCS has taken the following actions in coordination with state and local officials:

Deployed Starlink devices to all responding NRCS and FSA offices in order to ensure NRCS engineering teams maintain connectivity and USDA maintains uninterrupted service to impacted farmers, ranchers, and communities.

Stood up emergency rapid response teams to cover field offices that provide services and support to farmers, ranchers, and program sponsors.

Coordinated the inspection of NRCS Watershed flood control structures to ensure structural integrity of watershed structures within the impacted area.

Continues to hold Local Food and Agriculture Council meetings in the 21-county disaster area to assess damage and inform the federal response.

Texas’ NRCS State Conservationist is closely coordinating recovery efforts with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Notified impacted stakeholders of assistance available through the Emergency Watershed Protection Program (EWP) which supports recovery efforts by funding projects to stabilize watersheds, reduce erosion, and protect infrastructure.

Nutrition Assistance

USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service is providing emergency nutrition support to affected households:

On July 8, USDA approved hot food purchases using benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for households in Bandera, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, and Real counties. The waiver is valid through August 7, 2025.

USDA has also waived the standard 10-day reporting deadline for SNAP households in 21 counties to report food lost due to flooding and power outages. This waiver is effective through August 4, 2025.

Food Safety Guidance

USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is helping residents reduce the risk of foodborne illness following exposure to flood conditions:

Use only bottled water that has not come into contact with flood water

Discard any food in non-waterproof containers exposed to flood water

Wash and sanitize all cooking tools, dishes, and surfaces thoroughly

Discard porous items such as wooden cutting boards, baby bottle nipples, and plastic utensils

For questions about food safety, contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or email MPHotline@usda.gov. For more information on emergency food safety guidance, visit: www.fsis.usda.gov/food-safety/safe-food-handling-and-preparation/emergencies/severe-storms-and-hurricanes

Animal Health and Safety

The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is supporting livestock operations, licensed facilities, and breeders to help ensure animal safety during the disaster response. For more information on protecting livestock during disasters, visit: www.aphis.usda.gov/animal-emergencies/protecting-livestock-during-disaster

Agricultural Disaster Assistance

USDA offers multiple recovery programs to support farmers and ranchers impacted by flooding:

Crop Insurance and Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) provides financial assistance for producers who experience crop losses or planting delays due to natural disasters.

Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP) reimburses producers for livestock deaths resulting from extreme weather or flooding events.

Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-Raised Fish (ELAP) assists with feed and water losses and other production impacts not covered under other programs.

Tree Assistance Program (TAP) supports orchardists and nursery growers in replacing trees, vines, or shrubs lost to disaster.

Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) helps restore farmland by removing debris, grading land, and repairing conservation structures.

Emergency Forest Restoration Program (EFRP) provides support to private forest landowners to rehabilitate disaster-damaged forestland.

Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) assists producers with water recovery and conservation practices following disasters.

Farm Loans offer emergency and operating loans to replace damaged property or cover essential expenses.

Please find a full overview of USDA disaster programs and eligibility assistance on farmers.gov.

Rural Development Recovery Programs

USDA Rural Development offers financial and technical assistance to support long-term recovery in rural communities:

Transitional housing and home repair

Foundational infrastructure such as electric, water and waste treatment, and communications

Emergency equipment financing

Essential community facilities

Telemedicine, distance learning and rural high-speed internet connectivity

Rural business planning and recovery

For a full list of USDA disaster assistance programs, visit the Rural Development Disaster Assistance webpage.