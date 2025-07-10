Royal ISD Officially Welcomes Dr. Megan Pape as RISD Superintendent

BROOKSHIRE, TX — In a unanimous 6-0 vote during a special board meeting held on Wednesday, July 9th, the Royal ISD Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Dr. Megan C. Pape as the next Superintendent of Schools. Dr. Pape will become the first Hispanic female to serve as Superintendent in the history of Royal ISD.

Dr. Pape succeeds outgoing Superintendent Mr. Rick Kershner, who expressed confidence in the district’s future under her leadership. “Dr. Pape brings the kind of heart, vision, and energy that Royal ISD needs for its next phase of growth,” Kershner said. “I’m excited to see how she builds on our foundation and leads with purpose. It has been a joy serving this community, and I know it will continue to thrive under her leadership.”

School Board President Scott Hartman wished Superintendent Emeritus Rick Kershner the best as he starts his new journey. “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Mr. Rick Kershner for his dedicated service over the past five years. His contributions have been deeply appreciated, and we wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement.”

Following the meeting, Dr. Pape said, “I am overwhelmed with gratitude to be officially hired as the Royal ISD Superintendent, and thankful to the Board of Trustees. Having my family here with me to share in this moment makes it even more special—it is truly a dream come true.”

Dr. Pape has already spent the past several weeks actively engaging with the district, meeting team members, and serving on the district’s bond task force committee. She said, “I have already been in the district over the past several weeks meeting our team members and also working with our community on our Bond Task Force Committee. One thing is for sure—Royal ISD has amazing people who are genuine, kind, love kids and our district. It is an honor to serve alongside them as we work together to shape the future of Royal ISD for years to come.”

Dr. Pape is an experienced Superintendent with a proven track record of academic and operational success, having most recently served as Superintendent of Snook ISD. With a solid background in school finance, Dr. Pape successfully managed a $9.7 million dollar budget while navigating statewide fiscal challenges for Texas public schools. Her leadership resulted in balanced budgets for the past three consecutive years and a nearly 60% increase to the district’s fund balance-significantly improving the district’s financial health. During her tenure, Snook ISD experienced nearly 15% student enrollment growth, completed major campus renovations, and began planning for an upcoming bond to support future facilities. In addition to academic and operational improvements, Dr. Pape collaborated with local stakeholders to launch the district’s first education foundation. Other notable successes include establishing the district’s first band program in more than 20 years, developing the district’s first Guardian program for safety, and becoming a Teacher Incentive Allotment designated district. Dr. Pape has most recently advocated for public education funding and accountability changes at the Capitol during the 89th Legislative Session.

Hartman also stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Megan Pape as the new superintendent of Royal ISD. We extend a warm welcome to her, her husband Ryan, and their family as they join the Royal community. Our search included many outstanding candidates, and we are confident in our decision. Dr. Pape brings the leadership we need during this exciting time of significant growth, and we trust that she will guide us with both vision and fiscal responsibility on behalf of our taxpayers. We look forward to building a strong and collaborative relationship with Dr. Pape and continuing to strengthen our ties with the entire community.”

The entire Royal community proudly welcomes Dr. Pape and looks forward to a new chapter of growth, opportunity, and student-centered success under her leadership.