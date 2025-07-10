Commissioner Lesley Briones Partners with Harris County Public Library to Host Free STEM Event

Commissioner Lesley Briones, in partnership with the Harris County Public Library and the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation, invites families to visit the Curiosity Cruiser as it tours Harris County Precinct 4.

The Curiosity Cruiser is a state-of-the-art mobile library fleet that provides children with access to books and exciting educational programs.

As a former teacher and mother of three young daughters, Commissioner Briones understands the importance of access to free and engaging educational opportunities. At this free STEM event, there will be a book giveaway, and kids can participate in a hands-on activity.