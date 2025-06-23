TDLR Shuts Down Six Illicit Massage Establishments in North, West and Southeast Texas for Suspected Human Trafficking

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) has issued a six-month emergency closure order effective June 16, 2025, for six illicit massage businesses for suspected human trafficking in six cities.

A TDLR investigation revealed advertisements connected to all the establishments offering sexual services. In addition, none of the locations had the required client consultation documents. Investigators found a range of other violations, including evidence that employees were living at some of the locations, employees working without licenses, as well as sexual paraphernalia and role-playing costumes on site.

TDLR Investigators determined the six illicit businesses are owned by the same person. Wanli Peng, as well as Houston P&L Massage Therapy, PLLC, and Dallas Health Care Enterprise, LLC were ordered to halt operations at the establishments and are prohibited from operating different massage establishments at the locations.

The establishments are:

Massage A+, 3211 W. Wadley Ave., Ste. 12, Midland, Texas

Healing Garden Massage, 956 S. Fry Rd., Katy, Texas

Massage Pro 1, 2150 FM 2920 Rd., Ste. 200, Spring, Texas

Massage Invite, 2685 Highway 6 S., Houston, Texas

Yu Spa, 2001 Coit Rd., Ste. 169, Plano, Texas

YY Spa, 501 Birdwell Ln., Ste. 17, Big Spring, Texas

In addition to indicators of human trafficking, at Yu Spa in Plano, a customer reported to Plano Police that an employee had touched him inappropriately during a massage. Following the complaint, an employee was arrested for prostitution for inappropriately touching an undercover police officer and offering sexual services for pay.

Peng also owns two other illicit massage businesses. He surrendered his license for Morris Spa in Flower Mound, Texas after investigations revealed signs of human trafficking. In Dallas, a joint investigation between TDLR and Dallas Police revealed signs of human trafficking at Chi Kung Foot Spa. Peng was found to be operating the establishment without a license.

Since late 2023, TDLR has issued 49 emergency orders relating to human trafficking, impacting 68 locations and resulting in the license revocation of 51 illicit massage establishments.

HB 3579, passed in the 88th Legislature Regular Session, went into effect Sept. 1, 2023. Under the legislation proposed by State Rep. Benjamin Bumgarner and State Sen. Phil King, TDLR’s executive director can issue an emergency order halting the operation of any massage establishment if law enforcement or TDLR find evidence or indicators that human trafficking is occurring at the establishment.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking is occurring can contact the National Hotline for Human Trafficking at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733). If the situation is an emergency or you believe someone is in immediate danger, call 911 and alert the authorities.

You can also file a complaint on a TDLR-regulated business that you suspect may be participating in human trafficking.