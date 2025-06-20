Showcasing Creativity on an International Stage 

Katy ISD teams demonstrate character, innovation at global competition

KATY, TX [June 19, 2025] – In the yearly international celebration of creativity, 11 Katy ISD teams placed among the world’s best at the 2025 Destination Imagination Global Finals, held last month in Kansas City, Missouri.

District teams distinguished themselves in the competition and displayed strength, collaboration and gratitude in the face of tough competition. McMeans Junior High’s team, the Industrialists, lent technology to a Canadian team in need and Team DInoMite!, comprised of students from Beck, McMeans and WoodCreek junior highs, left heartfelt thank-you notes for competition volunteers.

“True champions aren’t just measured by medals, and our Katy ISD teams showed that sportsmanship, generosity, unity and global connection are the real victories,” said Kristi Sides, Katy ISD’s District sponsor for Destination Imagination.

Destination Imagination is dedicated to cultivating students’ creativity and innovation, using team-based challenges and curated curriculum for camps, clubs, teachers and families. With engagement for students in prekindergarten through college, students learn teamwork, critical thinking and social-emotional skills.

This year’s challenges were:

Technical Challenge (Breaking Point) prompted students to use principles of engineering, research, strategic planning and related skills to assemble and disassemble a stack of items

Scientific Challenge (Worlds Beyond) tasked students with creating and presenting performance art that includes discovery of life on other planets

Fine Arts Challenge (Less is More) asked students to write and perform a story about how something small or simple can have a big impact

Improvisational Challenge (Are We There Yet?) prompted students to create and present an improvisational skit about a traveling character

Service Learning (This or That) engaged students in public service to identify, design, execute and evaluate a project to address a community need

Two teams also received special awards for their performance excellence. Pattison Elementary’s Purple Popsicles earned the Renaissance Award, given to teams that exhibit outstanding skill in design, engineering, execution or performance, and Taylor High School’s 5 to Infinity earned the High IC Award, given to teams that receive the highest score in the Instant Challenge competition. The Instant Challenge tests teams’ ability to solve problems quickly using critical thinking and teamwork.

Katy ISD teams that participated in the 2025 Global Finals:

School Team Name Challenge (Level) Global Rank Pattison Elementary Purple Popsicles Scientific – Worlds Beyond (Elementary) 2 Alexander Elementary Bright Lights Fine Arts – Less is More (Elementary) 5 Stanley Elementary Destructive Llamas Technical – Breaking Point (Elementary) 8 (Tie) Randolph Elementary The Froggies Technical – Breaking Point (Elementary) 15 (Tie) McMeans Junior High Industrialists Technical – Breaking Point (Middle) 3 Beck, McMeans and WoodCreek junior highs Team DInoMite! Scientific – Worlds Beyond (Middle) 6 Beck Junior High Fly Like a Beagle Improvisational – Are We There Yet? (Middle) 11 Adams Junior High Galaxy Girls Scientific – Worlds Beyond (Middle) 13 (Tie) Seven Lakes, Jordan and Tompkins high schools We Are There Improvisational – Are We There Yet? (Secondary) 5 Tompkins High School Epic Failiers Service Learning – This or That (Secondary) 8 Taylor High School 5 to Infinity Fine Arts – Less is More (Secondary) 8

2025 Destination Imagination Global Finals Team Photo Gallery