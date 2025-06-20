Harris County Public Health Reports First West Nile Virus Human Case This Year

Take Precautions to Protect Yourself and Your Family

HOUSTON – Harris County Public Health (HCPH) has confirmed the first West Nile virus (WNV) human case in 2025 in unincorporated Harris County (excluding the City of Houston). An adult male in eastern Harris County tested positive for West Nile virus and has made a full recovery.

“The confirmation of the first human case of West Nile virus in our community serves as an important reminder that mosquito-borne diseases are a serious threat in our area. We must take them seriously and protect ourselves and our loved ones,” stated Dr. Ericka Brown, HCPH’s Local Health Authority and Director of the Community Health and Wellness Division. Historically, the summer months have been the peak time for WNV transmission in Harris County.

In 2024, there were 57 human cases of West Nile virus illness reported in unincorporated Harris County, along with three total WNV-related deaths – one in Houston, and two in the unincorporated part of the county. “The surveillance program conducted by the Mosquito and Vector Control Division [MVCD] is essential for detecting the presence of West Nile virus in our community and helps guide efforts to protect our community members,” said Dr. Courtney Standlee, HCPH Interim Director of MVCD.

As we move into the summer months, enjoy the outdoors, but remember to protect yourself and your family from mosquito-borne disease. Your best defense against being bitten is being prepared.

Know the “3 Ts”

While HCPH works year-round to control mosquitoes, the community plays a vital role, especially during warmer months. Everyone can help by following the “3 Ts” of mosquito bite prevention – Tip, Toss, and Take Action.

Tip – Empty standing water from containers like flowerpots, buckets, toys, birdbaths, and tires. Mosquitoes lay eggs in still water.

Toss – Throw away unused items that can collect water.

– Throw away unused items that can collect water. Take Action – Wear long sleeves and pants when outdoors, use insect repellent approved by the EPA, and make sure window and door screens are in good shape.

If you think you have been infected with West Nile virus, contact your health care provider.

For more information about WNV or mosquito prevention tips, visit www.hcphtx.org/MC.