Entries Sought For Libraries’ “We are Fort Bend” Photo Contest

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) is seeking entries for its “We Are Fort Bend” Photography Contest. Amateur photographers of all skill levels are invited to enter original, photographs that portray the culture, nature, people, and places of Fort Bend County as they relate to the 2025 theme of “Vibrant Colors of Fort Bend.”

To be eligible for competition, contestants must submit a printed copy of their photograph – no larger than 8”x10” – between June 30 and July 21. Entries can be submitted at any FBCL location.

A panel of judges will determine the top three winners, and prizes will be awarded for

1st-, 2nd-, and 3rd-place. The public will have an opportunity to select two “People’s Choice” winners, who will also receive prizes for 1st- and 2nd-place. Judging for the “People’s Choice” winners will be conducted on FBCL’s Facebook page and website between July 24 and August 6. Photographs will be anonymous until after the judging is complete.

Winners will be announced at a reception on August 9 at George Memorial Library in Richmond. Photos will be displayed in the Bohachevsky Gallery at George Memorial Library, as well as on a virtual gallery on FBCL’s website, from August 9 through September 26.

All entries must be original, unpublished, and the work of the person submitting it. Only one photo may be entered per person.

Digital manipulations of the photos should be limited to: cropping, re-sizing, red-eye reduction, and reasonable adjustments to color and contrast.

FBCL reserves the right to display any entry to this contest for an indefinite period of time. Entries will be exhibited for the general public to see, so they should be appropriate for all ages to view.

The photographer is responsible for obtaining verbal or written release for public use of the photo from all identifiable individuals in the photograph submitted; the photographer accepts all liability from the use of a photo where this release has not been obtained.

The contest is open to amateur photographers only. Professional photographers, who earn a living by selling their photographs, are not eligible to participate.

The prizes are sponsored by the Friends of the George Memorial Library.

There is no fee for entering the contest. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbendlibraries.gov) or call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).