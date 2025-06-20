Attorney General Ken Paxton Successfully Stops San Antonio from Illegally Using Taxpayer Funds to Pay for Out-of-State Abortion Travel

AUSTIN – Attorney General Paxton has successfully stopped the City of San Antonio from using taxpayer funds to enable the killing of unborn children by paying for people to travel out-of-state for abortions.

Attorney General Paxton previously sued to shut down the abortion tourism program, which the City of San Antonio appropriated $100,000 for as part of its “Reproductive Justice Fund.” The program not only violated the Texas Constitution’s Gift Clause, but there is also absolutely zero authority under state law for cities to pay to enable people to avoid Texas’s pro-life statutes.

After an erroneous trial court decision in the case, Attorney General Paxton appealed. Texas’s Fifteenth Court of Appeals has now correctly ruled that San Antonio must stop the implementation of their program as the case continues to move through the judicial system.

“Under absolutely no circumstances should any Texas city be funding out-of-state abortion travel, and I will continue to work tirelessly to end this cruel, unlawful, and morally bankrupt program,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Forcing Texas taxpayers to subsidize abortion tourism is a profound insult to our state’s pro-life values and our laws protecting the unborn. As we fight to shut down this program permanently, I’m grateful that the court has moved to stop the implementation of this illegal, radical policy.”

To read the order, click here.