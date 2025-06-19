U.S. Army Awards Chancellor Sharp Meritorious Public Service Medal

Civilian honor is for “significantly advancing national defense capabilities.”

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As he wraps up his 14-year tenure as chancellor of The Texas A&M University System, John Sharp is receiving one of the nation’s highest military honors for civilians: the U.S. Army’s Meritorious Public Service Medal.

The award was given to Sharp on Wednesday by Gen. James E. Rainey, Commanding General of Army Futures Command (AFC), during a retirement reception. Sharp’s last day as chancellor is June 30.

The Medal recognizes Sharp for his leadership in creating Texas A&M-RELLIS and devoting much of its innovative research capabilities to developing next-generation technologies for national defense.

Rainey said the relationship between AFC and the Texas A&M System is as important as any relationship that AFC has with any U.S. university. Rainey recalled his first meeting with Sharp, confessing to being nervous because of its importance of the partnership.

“The Chancellor put his hand on my shoulder and said, ‘The answer is yes. What’s your question? You and your organization have embodied that,” Rainey said. “Thank you for everything you’ve done, sir.’

At Sharp’s direction, the System forged an agreement with AFC on July 31, 2019, which led to construction of the George H.W. Bush Combat Development Complex (BCDC) that opened three years later.

Headquartered in Austin, the AFC draws on research from U.S. universities, national laboratories and the private sector to help modernize the U.S. Army. BCDC is a central hub for testing and evaluation of that research because of its unique combination of physical facilities, secure-cyber capabilities and research expertise.

At Wednesday’s event, Sharp thanked Rainey for his service to the nation and recalled their meeting the same way.

“One of the great traditions of Texas A&M is preparing soldiers, airmen and sailors to serve the United States,” Sharp said. “Our university system is built on patriotism and dedication to this country, and it is our great honor to do whatever the Army Futures Command asks of us.”

The medal is awarded exclusively to civilians who have provided outstanding service to the Army, its mission, troops, veterans and their families. Other widely known recipients include actor Gary Sinise, comedian Stephen Colbert and Bud Selig, former commissioner of Major League Baseball.

The Army’s citation certificate reads:

To Chancellor John S. Sharp. For meritorious service as the Chancellor for the Texas A&M University System.

Chancellor Sharp spearheaded a vital partnership between the Texas A&M University System and the United States Army Futures Command, significantly advancing national defense capabilities. His leadership was instrumental in establishing the RELLIS Campus as a defense innovation hub, including the unique Ballistic Aero-Optics and Materials Range for testing advanced weaponry. Chancellor Sharp’s extraordinary performance, professionalism, and dedication to duty are in keeping with the finest traditions of public service and reflect great credit upon himself, the Texas A&M University System, the United States Army Futures Command, and the United States Army.

About The Texas A&M University System

The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest systems of higher education in the nation, with a budget of $7.3 billion. Through a statewide network of 11 universities, a comprehensive health science center, eight state agencies, Texas A&M-Fort Worth and Texas A&M-RELLIS, the Texas A&M System educates more than 165,000 students and makes more than 25.3 million additional educational contacts through service and outreach programs each year. System-wide, research and development expenditures exceed $1.5 billion and help drive the state’s economy.