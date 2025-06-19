The Village School Celebrates Record-Breaking Class of 2025 Graduates

Students earn $67 million in scholarships and will attend 70 universities in 18 states and 6 countries

Houston, TX – June 17, 2025 — The Village School proudly announces the graduation of its exceptional Class of 2025, a group of scholars, athletes, and innovators who have set a new standard for achievement in the school’s history.

This year’s class earned an impressive $67 million in scholarship offers, with students set to attend 70 universities across 18 U.S. states and 6 countries which is a powerful testament to the global readiness and ambition fostered at The Village School.

Notable universities where Village graduates will matriculate include:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Columbia University

Cornell University

Johns Hopkins University

Northwestern University

New York University (NYU)

Boston University

Purdue University

Rice University

Washington University in St. Louis

University of California campuses

The Ohio State University

The University of Texas

Texas A&M University

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

University of Washington

Hong Kong University of Science & Technology

Imperial College London

Additional highlights from the Class of 2025 include:

107 students are candidates for the prestigious International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma , demonstrating academic excellence and global perspective.

are candidates for the prestigious demonstrating academic excellence and global perspective. 16 students graduated with The Village School’s Pre-Medical Science Diploma —the program’s largest cohort to date , reflecting the growing interest and strength in the school’s advanced STEM offerings.

graduated with The Village School’s —the program’s reflecting the growing interest and strength in the school’s advanced STEM offerings. 16 students also earned the school’s Entrepreneurship Diploma , exemplifying innovation and leadership.

also earned the school’s exemplifying innovation and leadership. 4 students were recognized as National Merit Scholars , a significant national honor awarded for top academic achievement.

were recognized as a significant national honor awarded for top academic achievement. 5 student-athletes committed to playing NCAA Division I, II, and III sports in basketball, football, lacrosse, soccer, and volleyball, underscoring the continued excellence and growth of Village’s athletic programs.

“We are incredibly proud of the Class of 2025,” said Bill Delbrugge, Head of School at The Village School. “Their accomplishments across academics, athletics, and global engagement reflect the well-rounded education and strong character we cultivate at Village. This class truly represents the future—and it looks very bright.”

The Village School congratulates the Class of 2025 and celebrates their legacy of excellence as they take their next steps toward shaping a better world.