Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Welcomes Former Texas State Sen. Kelly Hancock to Comptroller’s Office

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today administered the oath of office to former state Sen. Kelly Hancock (R-Fort Worth), naming him Chief Clerk of the Texas Comptroller’s office. In this role, Hancock will assume the responsibilities of Acting Comptroller effective July 1, 2025.

“Kelly is a great fit to serve as the chief financial officer of Texas,” said Hegar, who is stepping down to become Chancellor of the Texas A&M University System. “As a long-serving member of the Texas Legislature, he helped shape sound financial policy and authored the state’s conservative spending cap legislation. Having worked alongside Kelly over the years, I know he brings a deep respect for the taxpayers of this state, a strong background in both business and public policy, and a steady hand to any office he holds. And most importantly, he’s an honest, trustworthy, all-around good guy.”

A Fort Worth native and founding owner/operator of a respected family business, Hancock’s commitment to public service began shortly after he became a father. Motivated by a desire to ensure an excellent education for his own kids and the children in his community, he spent 13 years serving on his local school board.

He later served three terms in the Texas House of Representatives and 12 years in the Texas Senate. Over the course of his legislative career, Hancock served for a decade on the budget-writing Senate Finance Committee and five years on the Legislative Budget Board, giving him extensive experience in shaping the state’s fiscal priorities. His record includes passage of more than 300 pieces of legislation focused on taxpayer protection, fiscal responsibility, energy independence, transportation innovation, border security, price transparency, veterans’ benefits and more. Hancock also chaired several key legislative committees, including the Senate Business and Commerce Committee, where he helped drive record job growth and cut government red tape.

“The Comptroller’s office exists to serve every Texas taxpayer,” Hancock said. “Whether it’s safeguarding your tax dollars, ensuring transparency or implementing forward-thinking initiatives like education savings accounts and broadband expansion, this office plays a vital role in driving Texas’ continued economic success. Comptroller Hegar has set a high bar for excellence in fiscal stewardship, and I’m committed to upholding that standard. I look forward to getting right to work for the people of Texas.”

The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts serves as the state’s chief financial officer, responsible for overseeing the state treasury and providing accurate revenue estimates to guide the biennial budgeting process. The agency also manages key programs related to unclaimed property, state purchasing oversight, economic development and transparency in government spending, ensuring that public funds are used efficiently and effectively to support the needs of Texans.

For more information about the agency, visit Comptroller.Texas.Gov.