Taking Talents to the Next Level 

More than 150 students celebrated in fine arts signing day events

KATY, TX [June 19, 2025] – Honoring the extraordinary talents of student artists across Katy ISD, the District’s Fine Arts department recognized more than 150 graduates from the Class of 2025 in annual fine arts campus celebrations.

Similar to the District’s athletic signing days, District high schools hold fine arts signing days to recognize students who have chosen to continue their studies in cheer and visual and performing arts in collegiate programs.

“We are so proud of these graduates for pursuing their creative passions in college and we wish them the very best in their next endeavor,” said Damon Archer, Katy ISD’s executive director of fine arts. “I also want to commend their teachers and administrators for supporting these students along the way.”

These talented graduates honed their skills in one of the District’s fine arts programs, including art, band, cheer, choir, dance, orchestra and theater, and exemplify the District’s award-winning support for fine arts education.