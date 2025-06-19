Statement from Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on Juneteenth

(Harris County, TX, June 18, 2025) — Today, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo released the following statement in recognition of Juneteenth:

“On this Juneteenth, we pause to reflect on a powerful truth: freedom delayed is freedom denied, but never forgotten. Juneteenth is a celebration of liberation and a solemn reminder of the work still left to do. In Harris County, we are proud to mark this day not just with words, but with real action: investing in underserved communities, expanding access to health care, protecting the right to vote, and working every day to build a government that reflects and respects the people it serves. Let today be a call to continue the work of justice with the urgency and courage it demands,” said County Judge Lina Hidalgo