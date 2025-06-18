OPEN AUDITIONS FOR LIBRARY’S SHAKESPEARE EVENT

The Live Oak Playhouse will have an open audition on Saturday and Sunday, July 12 and 13, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm, in the Bohachevsky Gallery at Fort Bend County Libraries’ George Memorial Library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.

The auditions are for Fort Bend County Libraries’ “Shakespeare-by-the-Book” performance of “The Merchant of Venice,” which will take place on Fridays and Saturdays, October 17, 18, 24, and 25, in the Jodie E. Stavinoha Amphitheater at George Memorial Library in Richmond.

The audition will consist of cold readings from the script. Scripts and sides will be provided at the audition, but auditioners are encouraged to be familiar with the play. Headshots and resumés are requested but not required. Actors should be aged 16 and older.

No appointment necessary during this come-and-go audition.

A stipend will be paid for this performance, which is adapted and directed by Chepe Lockett.

For more information about the auditions, contact The Live Oak Playhouse (info@liveoakplayhouse.org).

For more information about Fort Bend County Libraries, visit the library system’s website (www.fortbendlibraries.gov) or call the Communications office (281-633-4734).