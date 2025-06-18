Judge Lina Hidalgo Represents Harris County at VivaTech 2025, Europe’s Premier Tech Summit

(Harris County, TX, June 17, 2025) – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo marked a major milestone on the global stage by leading the County’s delegation to VIVA Technology (VivaTech) 2025, Europe’s largest technology and startup event in Paris, with over 160,000 attendees across several days.

This year was the first time a U.S. city/county had a booth at VivaTech. Rice University and the Greater Houston Partnership made the booth possible. Featuring high growth startups from Houston/Harris County like Rugged Robotics, XMAD.ai, and ThirdAI, the booth attracted steady interest from investors and leaders looking to invest with U.S. based innovation.

With more than 14,000 startups, 3,600 investors, and 4,000 global partners in attendance, VivaTech has become a premier destination for showcasing innovation and forging international partnerships. The conference connects startups, major companies, and governments to accelerate digital transformation.

Judge Hidalgo’s participation signaled Harris County’s growing influence in the international innovation economy.

“This trade mission is more than just showcasing what we’ve built, it is about what’s next,” said Judge Hidalgo. “I had the opportunity to reconnect with French President Emanuel Macron and personally invite him to visit Houston. We are serious about bringing the future of the tech sector, artificial intelligence, and more to Harris County, and bringing Harris County to the world.” Judge Hidalgo first met President Macron at the U.S. State Dinner in his honor in 2022.

A key moment in the week was the packed panel discussion hosted by Publicis Groupe Chairman Emeritus and VivaTechfounder Maurice Levy featuring President Macron, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, and Mistral AI CEO Arthur Mensch. The discussion focused on the future of artificial intelligence, global governance, and France’s tech ecosystem.

Throughout the week, Judge Hidalgo participated in strategic bilateral meetings with tech executives, international officials, and investors reinforcing the County’s commitment to inclusive growth, partnerships, and long term investment in a future ready economy.