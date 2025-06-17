THE HOBBY CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS ANNOUNCES LIVE AT THE FOUNDERS CLUB 2025-2026 LINE-UP

Showcasing 9 Diverse Artists in an Intimate Music Club Setting

(Houston, TX) – The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts with presenting sponsor ExxonMobil announce the Live at the Founders Club 2025-2026 Season, an intimate music club experience showcasing both local and international talent in a format not commonly offered in Houston.

With nine carefully curated artists from September 2025 through June 2026, the third season of Live at the Founders Club offers a varied lineup of local and global talent highlighting three broad genres: Jazz, World Music, and Broadway Songbook. 6-show “Pick-Your-Own” and full 9-show subscription packages are available now. Visit TheHobbyCenter.org/lafc for more information.

For this series, the Founders Club – a flexible event space located on the top level of the building above the Hobby Center’s restaurant Diana American Grill – is transformed into an intimate club with cabaret-style tables for four offering food and beverage service throughout the performance. Patrons are invited to purchase full tables or meet new friends as parties of one, two and three may be seated with other guests.

A full bar and light bites are available before and during the show. Doors open at 6pm for guests to relax and socialize before the show.

Live at the Founders Club is part of the Hobby Center’s mission and strategic plan that seeks to transform the organization’s impact in Houston’s performing arts ecosystem, and expand the Hobby Center’s role as a connector, convenor and incubator for all Houston audiences, artmakers and arts organizations.

“Our 2025–2026 Live at the Founders Club season brings a rich array of global sounds featuring extraordinary performances spanning the Broadway Songbook, Jazz, and World Music—each delivering the electrifying spirit that only live performance can offer,” said Deborah Lugo Hobby Center Vice President of Programming and Education. “It will be an unforgettable season of exceptional artistry—each performance promising to connect, inspire, and elevate. All set against the stunning backdrop of the Downtown Houston skyline where patrons experience the true essence of live music in our unique, immersive space. We look forward to seeing everyone at the Founders Club!”

“LIVE AT THE FOUNDERS CLUB” 2025-2026 SEASON LINE-UP:

Vanguardia Subterránea: Latin American Perspectives in Jazz starring Miguel Zenón’s Quartet | Sept 12 & 13

A Flamenco Journey starring Ana María Barceló | Oct 10 & 11

Divas Across the Decades starring Christina Wells | Nov 6 & 7

Modern Folk – Multicultural Roots starring American Patchwork Quartet | Jan 30 & 31

LOVE ALWAYS: Celebrating the Romance of Nat King Cole starring Jumaane Smith | Feb 12 & 13

Sincerely, Sondheim starring Nicholas Rodriguez | March 26 & 27

Wild Woman starring Kate Kortum | Apr 9 & 10

& Broadway starring Teal Wicks with Music Direction & Piano Steven Jamail | May 7 & 8

Havanna Grooves starring The Alfredo Rodríguez Trio | June 11 & 12

DOORS OPEN AT 6PM. Music begins 7:30pm.

TICKETING: Live at the Founder Club 2025-2026 Season subscriptions are available now with 6-show packages starting as low as $180 and 9-show packages starting as low at $252. Subscribe now at TheHobbyCenter.org/lafcsub, by phone at 713-315-2525, or by email at boxoffice@thehobbycenter.org. Single tickets for individual shows on sale at a later date.

Season subscription packages include:

9-Show Package (All Shows)

· Same seat/table for every show

· Priority seating in selected price level

· Complimentary champagne bottle service at one show per season. Bottle service includes one bottle per subscription account (not per seat).

· Complimentary self-parking in the Hobby Center parking garage. One parking pass per show per subscription account. (subject to availability)

· Free exchanges for performances by the same artist (subject to availability)

· One (1) changeup per season – opportunity to move subscription tickets to a different artists’ performance (subject to availability)

· 20% Discount on additional Live at the Founders Club tickets

6-Show “Pick-Your-Own” Package

· Customize your shows and dates

· Priority seating in selected price level (exact seat location may vary from show to show)

· Free exchanges for performances by the same artist (subject to availability)

· One (1) changeup per season – opportunity to move subscription tickets to a different artists’ performance (subject to availability)

· 15% Discount on additional Live at the Founders Club tickets

Patrons can become a “Hobby Center Insider” by signing up at thehobbycenter.org/news/stay-connected where they receive perks such as access to purchase tickets before the public on sale.

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts serves as a connector, convenor and incubator for all Houston audiences, artmakers and arts organizations. Opened in 2002, the campus houses two theaters including the 2,650-seat Sarofim Hall and the 500-seat Zilkha Hall. Delivering a best-in-class patron experience, the Hobby Center welcomes over 400,000 audience members annually to engage with high-quality arts programming including the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center series, Beyond Broadway series, Live at the Founders Club, and more. The Hobby Center is also home to a full season of musical theatre produced by Principal Resident Company Theatre Under the Stars, as well as a variety of diverse performances from both Houston-based and touring artists and companies. Education and accessibility initiatives are central to the Hobby Center’s impact in Houston through programs like the ExxonMobil Discovery Series that welcomes thousands of fifth-grade students to free performances every season. Please visit TheHobbyCenter.org. Follow the Hobby Center on Facebook, Instagram and X.