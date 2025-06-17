Texas Outlaw Challenge Returns to Galveston Bay with Horsepower, Thrills & Community Impact!

June 18–21, 2025 | Seabrook, Kemah, Nassau Bay, Galveston Bay

SEABROOK, TX — Get ready for the most exhilarating powerboating event in Texas! The 18th Annual Texas Outlaw Challenge roars into town June 18–21, 2025, bringing together millions of dollars in high-performance powerboats, heart-pounding excitement, and four days of unforgettable entertainment across the Bay Area. Whether a performance powerboat, a cruiser, a V-bottom, or Skaters – they are all part of this year’s event.

Event Highlights – Four Days of Fuel, Fun & Power

Thursday, June 19 – Stampede Street Party in Kemah

FREE Admission! Family-friendly and adrenaline-fueled

Family-friendly and adrenaline-fueled 6th Street closed off for a jaw-dropping display of million-dollar boats, luxury cars, trucks, and more

Explore shops, saloons, and local restaurants

Enjoy live music, fireworks, and meet the Freedom One Racing Team, featuring the boat that recently went airborne in an Arizona shootout (the team is back – check them out!)

Friday, June 20 – “Offshore Outlaws” Shootout on Clear Lake

10 AM–Noon: Watch over 500,000+ horsepower compete for the Top Gun Trophy

compete for the Invitation-only showdown with boats pushing speeds over 200 MPH

Best viewing from Clear Lake shores or boats (spectator safety info below)

7 PM: Raft-Off Party at Sammy G’s

10 PM: Official OUTLAW Bikini Contest at Kipp Rose, Kemah – crowning of Miss Shootout

Saturday, June 21 – Poker Run, Pool Parties & Charity Finale

10 AM: Shotgun start to the legendary 12-stop Poker Run

to the legendary Featured Stops: Champagne Showcase at Pier 6, Hang ‘Em High Buffet at Topwater Oasis, Gulf of America Offshore Run & more!

Evening: Outlaw Grand Finale & Charity Casino Night at the Hilton – high-stakes fun for a cause.

CALL TO ACTION: Join the Action – or Just Watch in Awe!

Whether you’re on land or water, there’s still time to register your boat (powerboat or cruiser), join the Poker Run, or just come out and experience the spectacle.

Register & learn more: http://www.TexasOutlawChallenge.com

Shootout Boater & Spectator Safety – Know Before You Go:

Clear Lake Race Course Safety Reminders – June 20, 9 AM–12 PM

Do NOT interfere with dive, Coast Guard, or official race boats

interfere with dive, Coast Guard, or official race boats Stay south of the red buoys at all times

at all times Use VHF Channel 69 for updates and permissions

for updates and permissions DO NOT cross the racecourse unless approved by Race Control

cross the racecourse unless approved by Race Control Signal flags: Black = Stop, Green = Go, Checkered = Finish

Weather delays possible – monitor local updates

Shootout Safety Map available upon request

Big Horsepower, Bigger Heart – Giving Back to the Community

More than just speed and spectacle, the Texas Outlaw Challenge has a massive impact on the local economy (over $1 million annually) and supports numerous charities including: Shriners Children’s Hospital, Bridge Women’s Shelter, Today’s Harbor for Children, Special Space, Seabrook Rotary Club, Help Our Military Endure (HOME), Clear Creek Environmental Foundation, and more.

Stay Connected

Watch the Sizzle Reel: https://vimeo.com/263540469?ref=fb-share&1

Facebook: https://vimeo.com/263540469?ref=fb-share&1