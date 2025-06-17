Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center Grand Re-Opening Slated for July 1

ATHENS – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) will welcome the public back July 1 for its grand re-opening following major renovations.

Renovations commenced in August 2023, updating nearly 300,000 gallons of aquariums, adding new large aquariums, renovating the Toyota Fishes of Texas theater and other existing exhibits and adding new exhibits. The project also enhanced recreational fishing ponds, like Lake Zebco and Strike King Pond. Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation (TPWF) and the Friends of TFFC provided $8.5 million in funding for the project.

“TFFC has always been such a wonderful place for Texans and people across the country to connect to the fish, fishing and fisheries resources of Texas while learning of the important work the men and women of the TPWD Inland Fisheries Division conduct to conserve and manage these resources,” said Tom Lang, TFFC Director. “With this renewal of TFFC’s facilities, fishing ponds and piers, equipment, exhibits and educational programming, we again have a first-class facility to support the fisheries conservation journey of visitors for decades to come.”

The July 1 re-opening kicks off with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Athens Chamber of Commerce and activities culminate July 6 with the annual City of Athens Independence Day event “Fireworks at the Fisheries,” a spectacular fireworks display over the hatchery ponds.

Admission for adults is $5.50 with spring and summer hours of operation through August with opening times from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 p.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday. From September through February, the facility closes on Tuesdays.

About TFFC

TFFC has been delighting visitors for nearly 30 years, welcoming more than 1.1 million visitors to marvel at the schools of fish in the indoor and outdoor aquariums, study the exhibits and learn how Texas’ diverse inland waterways support and connect all living creatures. Well-stocked fishing ponds provide an opportunity for visitors of all ages to wet a line, and thousands of new anglers have caught their first fish there.

TFFC was the first major public-private partnership between TPWF and TPWD. Located in Athens, TFFC includes a working fish hatchery, 300,000 gallons of aquaria focusing on Texas fish and wildlife resources, recreational fishing ponds and fisheries science exhibits. It is home to the Toyota ShareLunker Program, which invites anglers to donate largemouth bass weighing 13 pounds or more for research and breeding purposes.

TFFC also houses the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame, which honors individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to freshwater fishing in Texas. TFFC is also home to the American Fisheries Society’s Fisheries Management Hall of Excellence, recognizing top fisheries scientists internationally.

TFFC is home to the statewide Angler Recognition Program, which recognizes record fresh and saltwater catches. Additionally, TFFC facilitates the annual Fish Art Contest in Texas, which is part of a conservation education program designed to spark the imaginations of students while providing valuable lessons about fish and the importance of conserving Texas’ aquatic resources.

For additional information about TFFC, visit the TFFC website and Facebook page.