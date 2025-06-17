Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo Visits French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs to Strengthen U.S.-France Regional Ties

(Harris County, TX, June 16, 2025) – As part of her international trade and diplomacy mission in Paris, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo visited the French Foreign Ministry at the Quai d’Orsay where she met with Emmanuel Mayer, Head of North America for France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs. The meeting highlighted Harris County’s growing global profile, deep cultural and economic ties with France, and the shared values that underpin transatlantic cooperation, particularly on issues of immigration, innovation, and democracy.

Judge Hidalgo emphasized Harris County’s role as a national trendsetter, noting that decisions made in the region ripple across Texas and the country. Given the anti-immigrant rhetoric in the United States, Judge Hidalgo fielded questions about local impact.

Hidalgo cited data from local partners showing reduced school attendance and health clinic visits due to immigrant families’ fear of deportation, including intimidation tactics such as unmarked vehicles near schools. Despite these challenges, she reaffirmed the essential role of the U.S. Judiciary in defending due process and constitutional rights, even in the face of political overreach.

The meeting builds on Judge Hidalgo’s trade mission geared towards deepening institutional and economic ties between France and Harris County, including the expansion of Rice University’s Global Paris Center, the Baker Institute’s new international MOU, and Bpifrance’s growing global investment portfolio.

Hidalgo also emphasized Harris County’s importance in the US political and economic landscape, which positions the County for continued foreign investments.

Throughout the trade mission, Judge Hidalgo has met with leaders from MEDEF, bpifrance, and Station F, reinforcing opportunities for international collaboration in innovation, workforce development, and capital investments. Together, these engagements are laying a strong foundation for sustained transatlantic partnerships that benefit both regions.