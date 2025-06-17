Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo Meets Acclaimed Artist Valérie Maltaverne to Explore Cultural Exchange Opportunities

(Harris County, TX, June 17, 2025) – As part of her international trade mission to France, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo met with celebrated French artist and designer Valérie Maltaverne, founder of the YMER & MALTA studio, to explore the intersection of innovation, heritage, and cultural exchange. The meeting underscored the County’s broader commitment to fostering creative industry partnerships alongside economic and technological investment.

Valérie Maltaverne, known for merging traditional artisan techniques with cutting-edge design and materials, offered a firsthand look into her creative process. From the innovative use of water-lasered marble and 3D-printed linen lamps to crafting poetic works in wood, leather, and metal, her studio’s limited-edition collections are housed in museums and private collections across the globe.

Known as the Ambassadrice de l’excellence française (Ambassador of French excellence). Maltaverne was honored with the title Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of Arts and Letters) by the French Ministry of Culture in 2020, in recognition of her outstanding work promoting French craftsmanship and culture.

“What struck me most is how Valérie combines deep respect for tradition with fearless reinvention,” said Judge Hidalgo. “In Harris County, we pride ourselves on that same spirit, honoring legacy while building what’s next. Connecting with artists like her is not only inspiring, it’s a critical part of how we deepen cultural exchange and unlock opportunity on both sides.”

During their conversation, Maltaverne shared stories of her artistic journey, from early work in animation and design to redefining luxury through collaborations with traditional French artisans to merge their crafts with the 21st century. She emphasized her dream of exhibiting more in the United States and engaging directly with Texas-based collectors, curators, and institutions. Judge Hidalgo, noting the alignment between Maltaverne’s values and Houston’s growing arts and innovation ecosystem, committed to connecting her with regional leaders and cultural champions.

The meeting highlighted how international trade missions can drive not only economic growth but also meaningful creative dialogue.