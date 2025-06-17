Free HPV, Cervical Cancer and Mammogram Screenings at Harris Health Settegast Health Center on June 21, 2025

WHAT: Harris Health will host a Health and Wellness Fair at Harris Health Settegast Health Center on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

WHEN: Saturday, June 21, 2025

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.(noon)

WHERE: Settegast Health Center

9105 N. Wayside Drive

Houston, Texas 77028 (Google® map)

WHY: The free community event offers a variety of services including health screenings for blood pressure, glucose, dental, vision, foot exams, cervical cancer, HIV, human papillomavirus (HPV), as well as children’s immunizations. Harris Health is partnering with Survive Her™, a non-profit organization, to provide the free mammograms. Appointments are required for cervical cancer, HPV and mammograms. To schedule an appointment, call 281-454-0913. Additionally, the Houston Food Bank will be on-site to distribute free food to attendees while supplies last.

Event flyer PDF