Coastal Prairie Conservancy Announces Conservation Funding Deadline for Texas Landowners

June 17, 2025 – The Coastal Prairie Conservancy is pleased to announce upcoming deadlines for landowners and agricultural producers interested in securing funding through the Texas Coastal Prairie Initiative (TCPI)

and the Texas Grasslands and Savannas Initiative (TGSI). These initiatives, supported by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program, provide financial and technical assistance for conservation easements and land management practices that support the long-term health of prairies, grasslands, wetlands, farms, and ranches in eligible Texas counties.

To begin the application process, landowners/producers should indicate their interest by emailing info@coastalprairieconservancy.org, and they will be connected to a partner for pre-screening to determine eligibility. Pre-screening worksheets are due by October 17th, 2025. If eligible, applications will be due to the National Resources Conservation Service by November 21st, 2025.

For more details on the application process, please visit our website at prairiepartner.org or contact the Coastal Prairie Conservancy at info@coastalprairieconservancy.org.

Rotational cattle grazing as a form of habitat management.

Photo courtesy of Don Pine.