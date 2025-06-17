Attorney General Ken Paxton Opens Investigations into 33 Noncitizens for Illegally Voting in the 2024 Election

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton opened investigations into 33 potential noncitizens who allegedly voted in the 2024 General Election after Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson referred the cases to the Office of the Attorney General (“OAG”).

“Noncitizens must not be allowed to influence American elections, and I will use the full weight of my office to investigate all voter fraud,” said Attorney General Paxton. “In order to be able to trust the integrity of our elections, the results must be determined by our own citizens—not foreign nationals breaking the law to illegally vote. These potential instances of unlawful voting will be thoroughly investigated, and I will continue to stand with President Trump in fighting to ensure that our state’s elections are safe and secure.”

The referral from Secretary Nelson comes after Texas gained access to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service’s SAVE Database. Texas was able to access the database following President Trump’s signing of an executive order directing the Department of Homeland Security to offer the database at no cost to all states in order to preserve the integrity of our elections.

Attorney General Paxton has long been a champion for election integrity. He recently announced the indictments and arrests of six people, including public officials, for election crimes related to a vote harvesting scheme in Frio County.