Statement from Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on the Killing of Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Attack on State Senator John Hoffman

(Harris County, TX, June 14, 2025) – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issued the following statement in response to the tragic shooting that claimed the lives of Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, and injured State Senator John Hoffman and his wife in what authorities are describing as a politically motivated attack:

“I am deeply saddened and disturbed by the horrific and senseless killing of Speaker Hortman and her husband, and the targeted attack on Senator Hoffman and his wife. As elected officials, we are called to serve all people, driven by a commitment to improve lives and uphold our shared values. No one should face threats to their life or their family for answering that call to service.

This act of violence that strikes at the heart of our democracy. My thoughts are with the people of Minnesota and all those impacted by this senseless tragedy,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.