Lone Star Symphonic Band Celebrates Independence Day with Hearts of Gratitude

June 15th, 2025. Katy, Texas.

The Lone Star Symphonic Band concludes its 32nd Concert Season with a concert this June. All performances this season will take place at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, located at 22111 Morton Road, Katy, Texas 77449. The concert performance will begin at 4:00 pm. Tickets to individual concerts are available at the cost of $11 each.

The year’s Concert Season will conclude on June 29th, 2025, with the Band’s annual Patriotic Concert – “With Hearts of Gratitude.” Our final concert of the 2024-25 Season will be our traditional celebration of the greatest, most blessed country – OUR United States of America. We ask that you make plans to join us. We ask each person, each soul, within the boundaries of our country to take the time to reflect, to realize, and to unite to honor the history, the commitment, the service, and the life of each individual that is woven into the very fabric of our country. Together, WE are the United States of America. The LSSB Community Chorus will once again join the Lone Star Symphonic Band for this celebration, and WE NEED YOU! Tickets for this performance may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=243658.

The Lone Star Symphonic Band is a non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to bringing performances of artistic merit to the Houston metropolitan area. Founded in 1993 as the West Houston Concert Band, the band is comprised of musicians from all walks of life and instills the value that music is a life-long event, continuing well beyond high school and college. In the summer of 2016, the Band began rehearsing and performing concerts at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, in Katy, Texas. In December 2012, the Lone Star Symphonic Band was awarded the Sudler Silver Scroll. The Sudler Silver Scroll is North America’s most prestigious award for Community Concert Bands. The award is presented by the John Philip Sousa Foundation (www.sousafoundation.net). The purpose of the award is to identify, recognize and honor those community bands that have demonstrated particularly exacting standards of excellence in concert activities over a period of years, and which have played a significant and leading role in the cultural and musical environment in their respective communities. The Band is under the direction of Mr. Bob Bryant.