HOMETOWN HOUSTON COMPANY DEBUTS NEW FAMILY FUN MEGA-EVENT AT NRG CENTER: JURASSIC QUEST & BRICK FEST LIVE JOIN FORCES AUG 1-3

3 Days, 2 Events Together, 1 Ultimate Family Experience!

165M years of animatronic dinosaurs and marine creatures PLUS 1M bricks under one roof (and no cleanup for mom and dad!)

Affordable interactive STEAM-based family fun at NRG CENTER with top brick building experience and biggest dinosaur touring event on the continent

VIDEO & PHOTOS: JURASSIC QUEST CLICK HERE / BRICK FEST LIVE: CLICK HERE

FAMILIES CAN SAVE 20% ONLINE WITH CODE DINO20

HOUSTON (JUNE 16, 2025) – North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience Jurassic Quest® and Brick Fest Live, the top family LEGO-inspired event, will “assemble” together under one roof for the first time to offer “dino-mite” interactive, educational fun at NRG Center in Houston for one weekend only Aug. 1-3 – all for one affordable ticket price.

Also included and back for the first time in years, guests can “deep dive” into the “Ancient Oceans” exhibit to come face to face with prehistoric aquatic creatures including the largest apex predator that ever existed – a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon!

Dinosaurs, ancient sharks and LEGO-inspired fun! You’ll see it on the big screen this summer, and this is your chance to get hands-on: Jurassic Quest brings 165 million years of life-size, animatronic, scientifically accurate dinosaurs and Brick Fest Live’s MILLIONS of bricks of LEGO-fun together for the first time for memory-making, interactive fun and STEAM learning. Families experience both shows in one location for one ticket price with no time limit.

Jurassic Quest

Jurassic Quest provides unforgettable adventure, transporting families through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to roam among paleontologist-approved, true-to-life versions of the creatures that once ruled the Earth. Families can go on “The Quest,” a self-guided scavenger hunt-style activity where budding paleontologists can become Jr. Park Rangers, and learn all about the dinosaurs and time periods with the help of a fun and fact-filled video tour – including the towering fan-favorite Spinosaurus! Don’t miss:

Lifelike, scientifically accurate dinosaur herd (some move and roar!)

REAL fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and much more

Live dinosaur shows all day & meet baby dinos!

“Ancient Oceans” featuring creatures of the deep

The largest rideable dinosaurs in North America

Interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig

Dino rides, bounce houses and inflatable attractions

“Triceratots” soft play area for junior explorers

Photo opportunities, face painting, and more!

Brick Fest Live

At Brick Fest Live, families go all-in on imagination with over a million building bricks at stations and attractions designed to inspire creativity and play. Guests can meet LEGO Masters, get hands-on with different brick challenges, and build with unlimited access to millions of bricks in one place. Experienced and novice builders won’t want to miss these highlights:

Join a Guinness World Record Challenge: Help create a massive floor mosaic (or ROARsaic!)

Help create a massive floor mosaic (or ROARsaic!) Giant Brick Pit: Explore a play area filled with over 200,000 colorful bricks.

Explore a play area filled with over 200,000 colorful bricks. Life-Size Models: See awe-inspiring builds from around the world.

See awe-inspiring builds from around the world. Brick Derby Races: Build, race and win on thrilling 35-foot tracks!

Build, race and win on thrilling 35-foot tracks! Glow Zone: Create in an exclusive glow-in-the-dark building area.

Create in an exclusive glow-in-the-dark building area. Hands-On Build Zones: Build your way at interactive stations and mosaic walls.

Build your way at interactive stations and mosaic walls. Photo opps, rare official LEGO merchandise, and more!

“Dinosaurs and LEGOs are prime entry points to introduce children to so many aspects of science, from biology and geology to engineering,” said David Taube, CEO of Family Quest Entertainment, which operates Jurassic Quest and Brick Fest Live. “At Family Quest Entertainment, we’re all about turning science into an adventure. By bringing together Jurassic Quest and Brick Fest Live for the first time ever, we’re giving families a chance to dive into the world of dinosaurs, hands-on building, and creativity – all in one action-packed day. It’s a perfect mix of learning, laughter, and memories that will last long after the event ends!”

Event: Jurassic Quest® & Brick Fest Live®

Admission: Tickets and more information available online.

Tickets include all-day admission to the entire experience for a full family outing!

Where: NRG Center: 1 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77054

When (Public Hours):

Friday, Aug. 1: 9am-6pm

Saturday, Aug. 2: 9am-6pm

Sunday, Aug. 3: 9am-5pm

RSVP FOR PRESS VISITS:

Thurs., July 31: Come for a sneak peek and dino trainer interview as the dino herd moves in!

Fri., Aug. 1: 8:30am (also welcome for 9 a.m. public opening or later)

Early-morning live, in-studio interviews available by request with dinosaur trainers and baby dinos!