Gov. Abbott to Sign SB 4, SB 23 & HB 9 into Law as Part of $10B Property Tax Relief Package

$484 p/y for 5.7M Texas Homeowners, $950 p/y for 2.08M Seniors, & $2,500 for Small Businesses

DENTON, TX – Governor Greg Abbott is scheduled to sign Senate Bill 4 (SB 4), Senate Bill 23 (SB 23), and House Bill 9 (HB 9), a key part of the 89th Legislature’s $10 billion property tax relief package, into law on Monday, June 16, 2025, at 3:00 PM at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse Legacy Room in Denton, Texas.

SB 4, and SB 23 authored by Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) and led in the Senate by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, along with HB 9, authored by Chairman Morgan Meyer (R-Dallas) and sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Bettencourt. These reforms are expected to deliver meaningful tax relief statewide to homeowners, seniors, and small business owners and will take effect pending voter approval in the November 2025 constitutional amendment election.

“SB 4 and SB 23 builds on the 2023 momentum of the largest property tax cut in U.S. history, a record-breaking $22.7 billion, with targeted exemptions to help millions of Texans, from first-time homebuyers to seniors on fixed incomes.” said Bettencourt. “$484 per year for 5.7 million homeowners and over $950 for seniors and the disabled. Add HB 9, small business owners too see an average savings of $2,500 annually! That’s real money.”

“The Senators and our House colleagues from both sides understand when increased homestead exemption and more compression are combined, Texans receive maximum tax relief benefit.” said Lt. Governor Dan Patrick in press conference regarding the passage of the Senate’s priority property tax relief legislation. “These bills combined with the historic $22.7 billion tax cut, Texas homeowners will see a total average reduction of $1,762.87.”

At a Glance: The Bills Being Signed

SB 4 & SJR 2 – Raises the ISD homestead exemption from $100,000 to $140,000, a 40% increase – in conjunction with SB 1, delivering an average annual savings of $484 for 5.7 million homeowners, with fully state-funded hold-harmless guaranteed for school districts

– Raises the ISD homestead exemption from $100,000 to $140,000, a 40% increase – in conjunction with SB 1, delivering an average annual savings of $484 for 5.7 million homeowners, with fully state-funded hold-harmless guaranteed for school districts SB 23 & SJR 85 – Raises the exemption for Texans over 65 and those with disabilities from $10,000 to $60,000, with SB 4’s base exemption, bringing the total exemption to

$200,000, saving 2.08 million homeowners an average of $950.87 annually. Creating a super majority of seniors paying zero ISD homestead taxes

HB 9 – Raises the Business Personal Property (BPP) exemption to $125,000, saving small business owners an average of $2,500

These measures will appear on the November 2025 Constitutional Amendment ballot this upcoming election, giving Texas voters the final say.

“Texans have approved increased homestead exemptions in 2015, 2022, and 2023,” said Bettencourt. “This bill package is no different, this will help millions of Texans stay in their homes, let seniors age in place, and allow others to grow their businesses for generations to come.”

Event details provided for public awareness only.

Watch the original Capitol Senate press conference here: https://senate.texas.gov/av-archive.php