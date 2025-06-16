Communities In Schools of Houston Launches Summer Internship Programs in Healthcare, Law, Energy, and Mental Health

Houston Bar Association, Houston Methodist Hospital, and Smithwood Medical Institute among key partners

HOUSTON, June 11, 2025 – Communities In Schools of Houston (CIS) has launched its 2025 summer internship and externship programs, offering high school juniors and seniors hands-on experience in professional settings—from hospitals and law firms to energy companies and mental health organizations.

A cornerstone of CIS’s workforce development initiative, these paid opportunities equip students with job readiness, leadership skills, and career exposure. For many, the stipends will help fund college tuition.

CIS students receive comprehensive support year-round on their campuses, including academic help, mental health services, referrals and guidance from full-time CIS Student Support Managers who mentor them throughout their high school journey.

“We’re proud of our workforce readiness initiative, made possible by our dedicated partners in law, health care, and energy,” said Lisa Descant, CEO of CIS of Houston. “These programs give students access to hands-on, real-world experiences. They also learn practical skills about interviewing, resume writing, career preparation and business etiquette, which contribute to future success.”

Healthcare Programs

Houston Methodist Hospital Patient Care Assistance (PCA) Internship

Graduating seniors work 48 hours a week in hospital settings, rotating through departments like maternity, cardiovascular, neurology, and orthopedics to gain broad exposure to healthcare careers. Smithwood CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) Program

Students complete an evening course at Smithwood Medical Institute, combining classroom and lab instruction to prepare for the Texas State Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Exam.

Legal Internship

Houston Bar Association Legal Internship Program

Over eight weeks, students intern at Houston law firms, corporate legal departments, and public agencies. The program culminates in a student-led mock trial, where they apply newly gained critical thinking and debate skills in a courtroom simulation.

Externships

Lazarus Energy Empowerment Program (LEEP)

LEEP introduces students to the energy industry through career exploration, personal development, and college preparation. Behavioral Health Workforce Recruitment, Education, and Development Initiative (WREDI)

Students are placed in mental health facilities, supporting departments through clerical work, client intake, and shadowing behavioral health professionals.

Students or parents interested in CIS programs should contact their school’s principal, guidance counselor or CIS student support specialist. CIS of Houston currently serves 135 campuses across five school districts—Alief, Houston, Royal, Spring, and Spring Branch—with a sixth to be added this fall. CIS is also partnered with charter schools and Lone Star College.

Learn more at www.cishouston.org.

About Communities In Schools of Houston

