The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office Celebrates Executive Chief Rodney Reed as the Agencies First TFCA Certified Fire Executive Graduate

Harris County, Texas — The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office proudly recognizes Executive Assistant Chief Rodney Reed for his outstanding accomplishment in completing the multi-year Texas Fire Chiefs Academy (TFCA) Certified Fire Executive (CFE) program.

This prestigious achievement is a testament to Chief Reed’s dedication to professional excellence, leadership growth, and lifelong learning in the field of fire and emergency services. The Certified Fire Executive designation is awarded by the Texas Fire Chiefs Association, and marks the successful completion of an intensive program designed to prepare leaders for the highest levels of service and responsibility.

Chief Reed’s graduation is particularly meaningful for our department, as he is the first member of our agency to complete this rigorous program.

“We are incredibly proud of Chief Reed not only for this achievement, but for the example he sets,” said Laurie L. Christensen, Harris County Fire Marshal.“Our agency is committed to developing strong leaders, and this milestone reinforces our belief that we never stop learning. We soar to new levels by investing in our people.”

The Texas Fire Chiefs Academy provides executive-level leadership education that empowers fire service professionals to build resilient, forward-thinking departments. Chief Reed’s successful completion strengthens our capacity to serve and lead in a rapidly evolving public safety landscape.

Congratulations, Chief Reed, on this historic accomplishment!