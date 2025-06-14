Judge Lina Hidalgo Opens Door to Major Investment Opportunities with France’s $64 Billion Innovation Funding Powerhouse

(Harris County, TX, June 13, 2025) – As part of her inaugural international trade mission, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo met with Arnaud Caudoux, Executive Director of Bpifrance, France’s most influential economic institution. The meeting underscored Judge Hidalgo’s broader effort to attract foreign direct investment to the Houston region while highlighting areas of shared economic ambition between France and Texas.

Created in 2012, Bpifrance is a public group that finances and supports the development of companies in France. As a key development bank, innovation agency, sovereign fund, and export credit agency for France, Bpifrance injected more than €60 billion (roughly $64 billion) into the French economy in 2024 alone.

Judge Hidalgo had a chance to explore what’s possible when public- private partnerships take bold action to support entrepreneurs, particularly in advanced industries such as emerging technologies, clean energy, cybersecurity, health, and manufacturing.

Bpifrance’s Executive Director brought over 20 business leaders to the meeting. The delegation had thorough conversations with the business leaders and developed specific next steps for collaboration.

“What’s especially exciting is that Bpifrance only recently began supporting its companies in international growth. That makes this a perfect time for Houston, Harris County to develop a relationship with BPI,” said Judge Hidalgo.

The Houston delegation will continue the trade mission with high-level meetings across Paris’ innovation, climate tech, government, and investments sectors.